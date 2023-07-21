Under blue skies and 80-degree temperatures, Cal Ripken League All-Star teams from all over the Pacific Northwest flocked to John Null Park in Longview for the 12u and 10u Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament, Thursday.

The opening day of pool play did not include perfect starts for either of the host clubs. The 10u representatives from Longview Youth Baseball fell 10-2 to Helena (Montana) in its opener and 9-2 to West Linn (Oregon) in the nightcap on Opening Day. Meanwhile, the 12u squad opened with a come-from-behind 6-4 victory over Bozeman (Montana) before falling 6-4 to Ellensburg to salvage a 1-1 record out of the gate.

“I don’t think anyone was giving us a chance (in this tournament),” said Longview 12u head coach Jason Frost. “I’m proud of the kids, the way they responded. We competed in both games, winning one; just fell short on the second game, but we had our chances.”

In their opener the Longview 12u team trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning before Teagan Barber and Aaron Ibaretta, batting in the eight and nine holes respectively, hammered back-to-back homers to give Longview its final 6-4 advantage.

“It was big,” Frost said of the late home runs to win Game 1. “The kids were excited. The home runs obviously got us going a little bit, gave us the lead. We ended up holding on in the bottom half and that was great.”

The Longview 12’s looked to stay unbeaten when they faced off against Ellensburg in the prime time evening slot. Ellensburg opened up a 1-0 lead as Barber, Longview’s starting pitcher, hit two batters and walked three sandwiched around a double play ball. Parker Davis was able to strand the bases loaded by getting a ground ball to end the inning after entering in early relief.

Barber redeemed himself with a towering home run down the left-field line in the top of the second inning to tie the game at 1-1 for the Longview 12's.

However, things got away from the hosts in the bottom of the inning when a trio of defensive miscues combined to lengthen the frame and allowed Ellensburg to take a 4-1 lead.

Longview got a run back in the third inning when Brycen Clark laced a double down the third base line and came around to score on a groundout by Carter Oldemar. Longview earned back-to-back walks, but couldn’t bring the runners in with two outs.

Clark then took over on the mound for the Longview 12's in the third inning. The left-hander pitched brilliantly in relief. After walking his first hitter, Clark went on to strike out five of the next six batters he faced. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings without giving up a hit and struck out six.

Clark’s effort to hold Ellensburg down gave his team time to work its way back into the game and kept fans on the edge of their seat down the stretch.

Longview trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth inning as Casey Boone singled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Davis. However, any additional damage was prevented by Ellensburg’s Kellan Fife, who pitched the fifth inning.

Unfortunately for Longview baseball, that would be as close as the host team would come to another comeback. Ellensburg added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Blane Seubert drilled a 2-0 pitch over the wall in center field for a two-run home run and a 6-3 Ellensburg lead.

Longview scratched one more run across in the sixth inning, but could muster no more, leaving the tying run stranded on first base.

“We stranded a lot of baserunners and runners in scoring position which hurt a little bit,” noted Frost. “But the kids stayed in it, worked hard, kept the game close which is what we’re always trying to do. Even at the end, we had a couple runners on, the tying run on first.”

The Longview 12u team was set to return to the diamond for two more games of pool play on Friday. Longview was designated as the home team against the Willamette Valley Nationals for a 1:30 p.m. contest, with West Linn on the docket at 6 p.m.

The local All-Stars used eight pitchers on Thursday in an attempt to have arms available for Friday due to the pitch count rules. Coach Frost expected to be able to roll with his strongest arms a few more innings on Friday with it being the final day of pool play and the team likely needing two wins to advance.

If the Longview 12's manage to advance out of pool play their schedule for Saturday will be announced after the press deadline.

Thursday's 12u scores: Bozeman defeated West Linn 9-4; Helena defeated Team Alberta 11-1; Willamette Valley beat Ellensburg 7-3; Longview beat Bozeman 6-4; Black Hills beat Meridian 11-1; Wenatchee beat Helena 7-5; Black Hills beat Alberta 20-1; Willamette Valley beat West Linn 8-2; Wenatchee beat Meridian 14-3; and Ellensburg defeated Longview 6-4.

Longview 10's can't get over the hump

Though it was a disappointing day for the Longview Youth Baseball 10-year old All-Star Team the boys were looking forward to bouncing back in their two games on Friday.

“They're 10,” Longview 10u coach Ryan Brown said as a matter of fact. “This is the first time playing in Regionals for them. We tried to find motivation for them. They’re a little nervous. So far we’ve had a lot of mental errors.”

Friday's slate had the Longview 10's set to meet KWRL Centerfield at 11:15 a.m., with Wenatchee on the bill for the young locals at 6 p.m. If the Longview 10's manage to advance to Saturday their tournament schedule will be announced after the press deadline.

Thursday’s 10u scores: Helena defeated Longview 10-2; West Linn defeated KWRL Centerfield 7-1; Wenatchee beat Helena 12-3; West Linn beat Longview 9-2; Black Hills beat Lower Columbia (Oregon) 22-16; Umpqua Valley defeated Meridian 12-2; Bozeman beat Black Hills 8-4; Umpqua Valley defeated Lower Columbia 15-2 (Oregon); and Bozeman defeated Meridian 15-8.