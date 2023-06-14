VANCOUVER — Another game, another shining pitching performance. The wealth of arm talent continues to be a tremendous boon for Joe Bair’s Lower Columbia Baseball Club Hilander Dental to open the 2023 American Legion season.

One day after Logan Barker fired seven innings of two-run ball to lead the Dentists past Vancouver, soon-to-be Kelso senior Connor Wesemann followed with seven innings of three-hit baseball to lead Hilander Dental past Clark County 8-3, Wednesday at Propstra Stadium.

In his second American Legion start of 2023, Wesemann showed consistent command of a fastball and slider mix throughout the night. Despite not being overpowering, Wesemann was more than effective pitching to contact where he generated a number of jam-shot pop-ups and soft ground balls which the Hilander Dental defense easily turned into outs.

Wesemann retired nine of the first 11 batters he faced and didn’t surrender a hit until the fourth inning. Wesemann’s final line showed three hits, two walks, seven strikeouts and three runs, just one earned.

“I threw way better today. Today I felt way more comfortable. I felt I dominated up there,” Wesemann said. “I was just trying to pound the zone, let them hit. That’s what I do. I’m not a big strikeout guy. I’m more of a ground ball, pop fly kind of guy.”

His coach was particularly impressed by Wesemann’s calm demeanor on the mound, noting that the Kelso product twice walked the leadoff batter over his seven innings, but both times he came back to get the next hitter instead of compounding the issue.

“That’s like a taboo (in baseball), and coaches get ticked about that,” Bair said. “I didn’t get ticked, because he (even though) he walked the leadoff hitter twice, he came back to get the next guy out each time.”

On the offensive side, Hilander Dental took advantage of 14 free passes (12 walks and two hit batters) handed out by Cubs pitching. Hilander Dental put three runs across in the second inning to open the scoring.

The inning was started with a free pass to Logan Dorland in the five hole and carried through with the selfless small ball approach that Bair relishes from his squad. A sacrifice bunt by Kaeden Lyster was thrown away by Clark County starter Hayden Blanford to put two runners on with no outs.

Austin Lindquist then dropped down a sacrifice bunt, Barker delivered a sacrifice fly and Jackson Rohl laced a double to left to bring home the third run.

“For me, that was the highlight of the day because we had guys being good teammates and giving themselves up whether it be a bunt or a sacrifice fly,” Bair said. “And obviously when they walk that many guys, we should win.”

The Cubs answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as the club finally managed to barrel Wesemann up for their first two hits of the game. Still, had it not been for an error at short, Wesemann would have escaped the inning with just one run allowed.

Hilander Dental came back with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-2 lead and blow the game open for Wesemann. The Clark County coaching staff yanked starter Blanford who walked eight in four innings in favor of Camden Jones who continued the Cubs’ generous offering of free baserunners with a pair of hit batters.

Barker made Jones and the Cubs pay when he came through with a single with two outs to drive home both Dorland and Lindquist who were drilled with wayward pitches in the inning.

Then in the sixth inning, three Cubs fielding errors and another walk allowed the Dentists to add three insurance runs to their lead.

Barker led the Hilander Dental offense, which scored eight runs despite notching just four hits with three RBIs in a 1-for-3 game. Meanwhile, Zach Doherty reached base all four times with four walks.

The six-run cushion was more than enough for Wesemann, who retired six of seven batters over the final two frames to notch LCBC’s second consecutive complete game. The only batter to reach against the right-hander came via a throwing error in the seventh inning. The runner would end up scoring the Cubs’ final run of the game.

For LCBC and coach Bair, the abundance of arms has created a competitive environment within the Hilander Dental dugout. Bair noted the roster currently holds five players who started games for their high school clubs.

“It’s fun right now because we have several starting pitchers,” Bair saud. “It’s really fun because they’re competing (against each other). They know it, we talk about it. When you go to college, if you go play college baseball, it’s going to be hard just to be a reliever.

“So for Connor, he’s a competitor and he wants to go out and prove himself to earn another start,” Bair added. “It’s fun watching the guys compete. He did well.”

Next up for Hilander Dental (5-2) is a second game against Clark County at Propstra Stadium at 4 p.m. Friday.