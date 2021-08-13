Back at the Sandlot: Locals host youth clinics at old Central ballfields

In its heyday, Central Youth Baseball served as a haven for the kids in the neighborhoods around Archie Anderson Park. Young ballplayers would suit up in their game day gear before walking, biking or bumming a ride to the ballfields to spend a full Saturday at the park.

They would churn away the hours at the park amongst their friends and teammates. They’d play their scheduled game then stick around and watch the others, occasionally chasing a foul ball to see if they could get there first and claim their free snow cone. If they were lucky, they would be invited to the press box, where they would have the honor of calling out the names of their peers as they stepped to the plate.

Now, Central is a shell of what it used to be — and that’s being generous. After Central merged with formal rival Western to form Longview Youth Baseball, things have changed at the park. Gone are the T-ball, rookie and minor fields. After the press box was torn down, the only buildings that remain are the cinder block concessions building and the batting cages.

There’s signs of the the old major field, if you know where to look. There are no dugouts, some of the fencing has been removed and grass has slowly engulfed the infield, but the remnants are there.