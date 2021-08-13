Back at the Sandlot: Locals host youth clinics at old Central ballfields

In its heyday, Central Youth Baseball served as a haven for the kids in the neighborhoods around Archie Anderson Park. Young ballplayers would suit up in their game day gear before walking, biking or bumming a ride to the ballfields to spend a full Saturday at the park.
They would churn away the hours at the park amongst their friends and teammates. They’d play their scheduled game then stick around and watch the others, occasionally chasing a foul ball to see if they could get there first and claim their free snow cone. If they were lucky, they would be invited to the press box, where they would have the honor of calling out the names of their peers as they stepped to the plate.
Now, Central is a shell of what it used to be — and that’s being generous. After Central merged with formal rival Western to form Longview Youth Baseball, things have changed at the park. Gone are the T-ball, rookie and minor fields. After the press box was torn down, the only buildings that remain are the cinder block concessions building and the batting cages.
There’s signs of the the old major field, if you know where to look. There are no dugouts, some of the fencing has been removed and grass has slowly engulfed the infield, but the remnants are there.
With John Null Park located further than walking or biking distance for those players in the neighborhoods that used to call Central home, they’ve had to forego playing baseball. Long term, that can negatively impact both of the high school programs in town, as well as the ranks at Longview Babe Ruth.
Mike Street and Mike Barbee, who have both been heavily involved in local baseball, are looking to avoid that outcome by keeping the local kids involved. In order to do that, the old baseball guys had to get creative.
“(Barbee) and I have been talking for maybe four or five years about wanting to resurrect some youth baseball at the old Central ballpark down here,” Street said.
So after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down further, Street and Barbee got together to form the Central Sandlot clinics, where kids up to age 10 are invited to come down to the empty field and learn some of the basics of baseball. Barbee said the clinics are focused on those kids that no longer have a park to call home after the merger.
“Our target here are the kids that would walk or ride to this ballpark when we had baseball here,” he said. “The kids who put their glove on the handlebars of their bike and ride to the ballpark."
Street said he’s seen the numbers in youth programs dwindle in recent years, and part of the problem is that not every prospective player has the equipment to participate. Along with providing equipment and a properly dilapidated field that would certainly be sandlot approved, Street hopes to get the younger players to develop an interest in the game and build on it.
Street also mentioned that the recent youth movement in the head coaching positions at the high schools — Brock Myklebust at Mark Morris and Ryan Littlefield at R.A. Long — has provided energy to the local baseball scene that they want to take advantage of.
In addition to Littlefield and Myklebust, Street and Barbee have also been working with Joe Bair of Lower Columbia Baseball Club and have been in contact with the LCC baseball team along with the Cowlitz Black Bears in hopes of getting more groups involved in helping local players.
So far this summer, they have completed two clinics and have one more planned for Thursday, Aug. 19, at noon.
This week they had Mark Morris players in attendance to help coach the younger kids. Jesse Gomez, who coaches with River City Baseball, was also part of the coaching group and outlined the importance of getting the youngsters involved.
“It’s a huge deal. These kids are the future generation of players coming through the city,” Gomez said.
Gomez said the focus for the older group of players is directed toward the basic fundamentals like how to properly play catch with each other. For the younger crowd, it’s all about fun.
“We just want them to come out, swing, have some fun and field some whiffle balls,” he said.
The players met at noon for a few hours of work, slightly shortened due to the hot temperatures over the past week. But each player got a chance to take a break in the shade as the Longview School District has provided lunches for the group.
“They actually come down into the neighborhood and provide lunches on a daily basis,” Street said. “When they heard that we had a program out here, they said they’d love to include us.”
Moving forward, Street and Barbee both agreed that they wanted to expand their efforts by starting earlier in the summer right after the youth season typically ends. They even hope to get enough players to have sandlot-style pick-up games on Saturdays. Street is also hoping to bring in food trucks to feed the players. He also hasn’t limited the clinics to just baseball noted that he has long been eying the empty fields where the old Central Bambino diamonds used to be.
“We’ve even kicked around ‘Hey, why not flag football? Why not soccer?’ other things that we can get the word out and get the participation,” Street said.
To those that remember the best days the old ballpark, the particular activity doesn’t matter so much. They just want to provide some consistency so the neighborhood kids who've never had a home field.