Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso World Series bound, drops Camas-Washougal for Regional title at Rister

After a couple scoreless innings, Kelso finally found themselves in position to take the lead, but they had to work for it. After two quick outs in the top of the fifth, Trystin Marin legged out an infield single to spark a rally for Kelso. Evan Sweet matched with an infield single of his own that moved Marin to third. Then Easton Marshall stepped to the dish needing a base hit to put Kelso in control. Marshall worked the count and battled, fouling off multiple pitches with a 2-2 count. Then Marshall found the space Kelso had been looking for all game when he sent a ground ball up the middle that snuck between the shortstop and second basemen to score Marin and give Kelso the 2-1 advantage.

“I was just hoping I could get something on the ground, maybe in a gap,” Marshall said. “I just had to stay cool, calm and collected.”

Hewey commended his batters for continuing to work the count and never surrendering an easy out.

“It’s another amazing thing,” Hewey said. “That’s what we work them on. We’re a good enough hitting team that we can go to 2-2 counts and be able to get our hits still. If you can get four to seven pitch at-bats, you chase pitchers out quick."

Still, the Brewers weren’t going away easy.