Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso routs Glendive in Regional opener

KELSO — The host team at a tournament where the other squads had to earn their way into the lineup often go overlooked. They have a tendency to be seen as a team that doesn’t belong, a token appearance for selling the tickets, writing out the bracket and sweeping the bleachers.
But in its first game of the Pacific Northwest 15-year-old Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, Kelso announced that it wasn’t a normal host team as they pummeled Glendive (Mont.) 15-0 in just four innings on Tuesday at Rister Stadium.
Kelso didn’t waste a moment to make their presence felt as they plated six runs in the bottom of the first thanks to some erratic throwing from Glendive. Carter LaBerge and Easton Marshall both got on the board first as they scored on wild pitches to put Kelso up 2-0.
After two batters were hit by pitches, JJ Robarge came through with a single that scored two and pushed Kelso ahead even further. With another wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Isaac Lemmons, Kelso was in the driver’s seat from the start.
Kelso coach Jim Hewey credited the team’s preparation for the hot start.
“We get here at 5 o’clock, do a lot of batting and get that out of the way so we can get over here and work on our (infield-outfield) and just play some fluid ball,” he said.
Logan Barker went back to work on the mound in the second inning and continued to shut down Glendive as he got stronger as the game wore on. Barker allowed the lone hit of the ball game in the second inning, but struck out the rest he faced in the inning. Barker pitched all four innings struck out five Glendive batters in the process.
“He was dialed in,” Hewey said. “We were able to keep him at 43 pitches, I mean I could throw him again tomorrow if we need.”
After a scoreless second inning, Kelso was back at it in the third. Connor Wesemann scored to start the inning on a single from Barker that was misplayed by the left fielder and allowed Wesemann to round a couple more bags.
After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, Justin Broxton launched a ball to the left center gap that nearly cleared the bases to add two more for Kelso. LaBerge then came through with a bouncing single up the middle that scored two more and pushed Kelso’s lead to 11-0.
Barker then retired Glendive in order as Kelso plated four more runs in the bottom half of the inning to enact the 15-run mercy rule through four innings.
Hewey said that Kelso came into the game ready to compete after playing a tough schedule to focus on Regionals.
“They’re battle-tested,” he said. “We’re a 15-year-old team that’s played club teams all year that are 16 and we’re hanging with them and that was our whole preparation. We didn’t care about winning a tournament during the year, because we care about winning a tournament this weekend.”
Kelso had a tendency to get complacent with big leads throughout the season, Hewey said, but there were no signs of that on Tuesday.
“Early in the season we would have those games,” he said. “We would get up big and then the next thing you know we would kind of take our foot off the gas pedal and put it on the brake. And then all of a sudden, we’d let teams back in it a bit.”
Kelso benefitted from having the opening day of the tournament off so they could get a look at their potential opponents before taking the field. To get where they want to go by the tournament’s end, Kelso just needs to not lose its identity.
“We just keep staying our pace and doing what we’ve done all year,” Hewey said. “They’re a good group of kids that love each other.”
Kelso was back on the field at 7 p.m., Wednesday, against the Columbia Basin Riverdogs. Hewey and his squad are familiar with the team, so they know what it takes to beat them and it starts on the mound.
“Our pitching will have to get in there and try to keep it down,” he said. “Keep it low and make them hit it in the infield.”
Ilwaco finishes strong over Meridian
Ilwaco enjoyed a big win in its first game of the Pacific Northwest 15-year-old Babe Ruth Regional Tournament on Tuesday at Rister Stadium. Ilwaco, representing Longview Babe Ruth in the tournament, used strong play at the plate and consistent pitching to down Meridian (Ida.) 12-2 to start the tournament on the right foot.
After a scoreless first inning, Ilwaco jumped out front in the second with three runs in the top half of the inning. The first run came on a suicide squeeze — the first of two successful squeezes for Ilwaco — to take some early momentum and get the team going.
“The kids just get excited about it every time I call it,” Ilwaco coach Brett Hopkins said.
Meridian managed to take two runs back in the third, but it was all Ilwaco the rest of the way. Ilwaco scored two runs in the fourth and then added one more in both the fifth and the sixth to take a 7-2 lead entering the final frame.
Ilwaco put an exclamation point on its win with five more in the seventh to push the lead to 10 runs and open the tournament with a convincing win.
Kaemon Sawa did his part at the dish with two RBIs and two runs as he went 1-for-4. Ethan Hopkins finished 2-for-3 for Ilwaco and added two RBIs and another run score. Kyle Morris racked up three hits in a 3-for-4 showing at the plate.
Jacob Rogers got the start on the mound for Ilwaco. He went 2 2/3 innings and only allowed one hit, but Meridian managed to score two unearned against him. Sawa took over and also pitched 2 2/3 innings and held Meridian scoreless while also giving up just one hit. Kaeden Lyster finished things off on the bump with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless work.
Hopkins said Ilwaco’s success always runs through the man on the hill.
“It starts with our pitching,” he said. “We were able to keep all of our pitchers going throughout today.”
According to its skipper Ilwaco needs to remember to not get too caught up in opponents or box scores if they want to continue to advance in the tournament. He added that his team tends to start slow before getting going in between the lines.
“We’ve got to get punched in the mouth once before we get going,” Hopkins said=.
Ilwaco was back on the diamond at 4 p.m., Wednesday, against Glacier (Mont.).