Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso routs Glendive in Regional opener

KELSO — The host team at a tournament where the other squads had to earn their way into the lineup often go overlooked. They have a tendency to be seen as a team that doesn’t belong, a token appearance for selling the tickets, writing out the bracket and sweeping the bleachers.

But in its first game of the Pacific Northwest 15-year-old Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, Kelso announced that it wasn’t a normal host team as they pummeled Glendive (Mont.) 15-0 in just four innings on Tuesday at Rister Stadium.

Kelso didn’t waste a moment to make their presence felt as they plated six runs in the bottom of the first thanks to some erratic throwing from Glendive. Carter LaBerge and Easton Marshall both got on the board first as they scored on wild pitches to put Kelso up 2-0.

After two batters were hit by pitches, JJ Robarge came through with a single that scored two and pushed Kelso ahead even further. With another wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Isaac Lemmons, Kelso was in the driver’s seat from the start.

Kelso coach Jim Hewey credited the team’s preparation for the hot start.

“We get here at 5 o’clock, do a lot of batting and get that out of the way so we can get over here and work on our (infield-outfield) and just play some fluid ball,” he said.