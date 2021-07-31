Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso defends home turf, wins regional title over Camas-Washougal

The Brewers weren’t going away easy. In the bottom of the sixth with one out and runners on first and second, Wesemann worked a ground ball that looked good for a double play, but the throw was late and off the mark. The Brewers’ Topher Anderson tried to take advantage of the throw and sneak his way home, but LaBerge adjusted to the bad throw and threw a strike to home, where Isaac Lemmons corralled the high throw and slapped a tag in time to get Anderson at the plate and fire up the Kelso dugout.

Kelso used that momentum in the seventh to finally find room to breathe. Marshall reached on an error with one out and stole second to move into scoring position. After Cale Franzen was hit by a pitch, Wesemann hit a slow grounder to first. The first baseman, already playing deep, bobbled the grounder, and Marshall jumped on the opportunity.

“I always turn third on a hit on the ground, it’s kind of just a routine thing and I’ve always got to look over and I see the kid bobbled it…I know my speed, I know what I can do,” Marshall said.

Marshall broke for home and avoided the tag at the plate to score another for Kelso. Barker added another on a hard line drive that was caught by the center fielder, but deep enough to score Franzen on a sacrifice fly and give Kelso a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.