Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso defends home turf, wins regional title over Camas-Washougal

KELSO — From the very first pitch of the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament, Kelso was the team to beat.
They started the week with a 15-0 trouncing of Glendive (Mont.) on Tuesday to send a message to the other nine teams at the tournament — watch out. The host team wasn’t there for show, they came to win.
Kelso used that hot start to create momentum, like a boulder plowing through every team that dared try to stop it. Kelso outclassed their pool of teams with an 8-0 win over Columbia Basin, an 11-1 romp over Casper (Wyo.) and another 11-1 win over South Douglas (Ore.).
Kelso’s breeze of a tournament finally met resistance on Saturday. In the semifinals they held off Ilwaco 4-0 in a local showdown to advance to the championship against the Camas-Washougal Brewers on Saturday night. Kelso then finished their perfect week and punched their ticket to the World Series in a gritty, tightly-contested 4-2 win to defend their home field and win the regional tournament.
“You always dream of being in this position, but there always seems to be an obstacle in your way and the good thing about this is we were able to clear all of our obstacles,” Kelso coach Jim Hewey said.
The Brewers were sure to make Kelso earn it. They weren’t going to let Kelso pull away from them like they had already done to so many teams during the tournament.
Camas-Washougal proved they were ready to fight in the first inning as they took advantage of back-to-back errors to bring a run home and take a 1-0 lead — just the second time Kelso had trailed all tournament.
Kelso shook off the errors and made sure to get the Brewers back in the second. Logan Barker started the inning with a single to left field, which was matched by JJ Robarge to put two runners on. Then Logan LaBerge found a hole in the defense with a blooper to center field that found the ground and scored Barker. Robarge and LaBerge ended up on second and third with nobody out thanks to a wild pitch, and Kelso looked poised to take the lead right there and break off a big inning like they had done so many times the rest of the week. But back-to-back strikeouts and groundout to first sunk those chances and the Brewers survived with the scored tied at 1-1.
Camas-Washougal pitcher Ty Sutton got out of the jam, and from there he kept Kelso guessing. They continued to battle at the plate and work long at-bats, but Sutton continued to find ways to record outs.
“That kid was dialed, he was pitching well, back and forth,” Coach Hewey said of Sutton. “It took us a long time to chase him out of the game…That kid’s a baller.”
But Kelso starter Connor Wesemann also had it working on the mound. Errors aside, Wesemann was on his game on the hill. The Brewers sprinkled hits here and there, but Wesemann was always able to refocus and never let them find a rhythm at the dish.
After a couple scoreless innings, Kelso finally found themselves in position to take the lead, but they had to work for it. After two quick outs in the top of the fifth, Trystin Marin reached legged out an infield single to spark a rally for Kelso. Evan Sweet matched with an infield single of his own that moved Marin to third. Then Easton Marshall stepped to the dish needing a base hit to put Kelso in control. Marshall worked the count and battled, fouling off multiple pitches with a 2-2 count. Then Marshall found the space Kelso had been looking for all game when he sent a ground ball up the middle that snuck between the shortstop and second basemen to score Marin and give Kelso the 2-1 advantage.
“I was just hoping I could get something on the ground, maybe in a gap,” Marshall said. “I just had to stay cool, calm and collected.”
Hewey commended his batters for continuing to work the count and never giving an easy out.
“It’s another amazing thing,” Hewey said. “That’s what we work them on. We’re a good enough hitting team that we can go to 2-2 counts and be able to get our hits still. If you can get four to seven pitch at-bats, you chase pitchers out quick.
Once again, Kelso looked ready to add more as they loaded the bases with a Brewer error, but they couldn’t add any valuable insurance runs to widen the gap.
The Brewers weren’t going away easy. In the bottom of the sixth with one out and runners on first and second, Wesemann worked a ground ball that looked good for a double play, but the throw was late and off the mark. The Brewers’ Topher Anderson tried to take advantage of the throw and sneak his way home, but LaBerge adjusted to the bad throw and threw a strike to home, where Isaac Lemmons corralled the high throw and slapped a tag in time to get Anderson at the plate and fire up the Kelso dugout.
Kelso used that momentum in the seventh to finally find room to breathe. Marshall reached on an error with one out and stole second to move into scoring position. After Cale Franzen was hit by a pitch, Wesemann hit a slow grounder to first. The first baseman, already playing deep, bobbled the grounder, and Marshall jumped on the opportunity.
“I always turn third on a hit on the ground, it’s kind of just a routine thing and I’ve always got to look over and I see the kid bobbled it…I know my speed, I know what I can do,” Marshall said.
Marshall broke for home and avoided the tag at the plate to score another for Kelso. Barker added another on a hard line drive that was caught by the center fielder, but deep enough to score Franzen on a sacrifice fly and give Kelso a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
An error allowed a baserunner for the Brewers in the seventh, and Wesemann hit his pitch limit after recording the first out of the inning, so it was up to Barker, who threw a complete game earlier in the semifinals, to get the final two outs for Kelso. Camas-Washougal managed to score a run on a ground out, but Barker struck out the final batter and Kelso’s celebration ensued.
“It’s just hard to fathom,” Hewey said. “It’s hard to realize we’re going (to the World Series). You look at the first four games and we’re playing so good it’s hard to not see us going.”
Wesemann finished the game with 6 1/3 innings pitched and he allowed just four hits on the game.
“He’s just very consistent and throws the ball hard,” Hewey said of Wesemann. “He just stayed with it and his nerves don’t break him down ever, he just stays with it.”
Wesemann said he got the job done even without having command of all his pitches.
“My fastball was pretty good, I was able to command it,” he said. “My curveball was a little shaky, but I got through it.”
Marshall accounted for two of Kelso’s four runs as he finished 1-for-3 with a clutch RBI and run scored. LaBerge finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Kelso offense.
Kelso not only proved they belonged in the tournament, they proved they were the best and they got the job done in the familiar confines of Rister Stadium.
“I’m just trying not to tear up right now…just so proud of our boys,” Marshall said.
“It feels amazing honestly,” Wesemann added. “I don’t think it’s set in yet.”
Kelso will have some time to enjoy their win and bask in an accomplishment that very few teams ever achieve. But once they float back on down to reality, they have another test upcoming — a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series in Eagle Pass, Tex. on August 10.
Hewey said they will just focus on doing what they do best to make a splash at the World Series.
“Just keep playing together,” Hewey said. “I think that’s what got us this whole year, these guys have been so good at playing together. They’re a big family, they’re all like brothers.”
Marshall believes that cohesion give Kelso an edge that few teams have.
“We’ve been playing together for years, we know each other,” he said. “This is the best team I’ve been on…we play with a chip on our shoulder.”
Wesemann took a more analytical approach to what he expects at the World Series.
“Just take it one step at a time like we did this (tournament), don’t look forward at any other games and just play our guts out,” he said.