Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso blanks Ilwaco, advances to final

[Note: With its win, Kelso advanced to the regional final against Camas-Washougal, which did not end before press deadline. You can find the recap for that game online at tdn.com, and it will run in next Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News]

KELSO — The hosts got the better of the state champs Saturday afternoon, as Kelso rode the right arm of Logan Barker to a 4-0 win at Rister Stadium in the semifinals of the Babe Ruth Regional tournament.

Barker gave up just three hits and a walk, and didn’t allow a runner to reach third until the top of the sixth inning. He finished with five strikeouts, and did it all in few enough pitches that skipper Jim Hewey had the option to go back to him for an inning or two out of the bullpen in the tournament final against Camas/Washougal Saturday evening.

“He just battles, keeps everybody guessing, and he knows he has a defense behind him that’s going to make plays, and we did,” Hewey said,

The Kelso defense made quick work of nearly everything the Ilwaco bats could put out into the field, particularly the infielders, who got nine of the final 10 outs to keep Barker’s pitch count down.