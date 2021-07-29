Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso and Ilwaco stay perfect on Day 3

KELSO — As Jim Hewey said, it was bound to happen eventually this weekend.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to give up a run,” he said.

After two straight shutouts to open its run at the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, Kelso did in fact give up a run — not that it mattered in the grand scheme of things in a 11-1 coast of a win in five innings over Casper (Wyo.).

In a tournament that’s featured heaps of runs in just about every game, Kelso’s currently sporting a team ERA of 0.44. Thursday night, the Hilanders showed off yet another display of pitching and defense, in contrast to some of their competition.

Logan Hiatt, returning to baseball after going through workouts to prepare for the high school football season, went four innings and allowed three hits — two of which linked up to give Casper its only run of the night in the top of the fourth inning. By then Kelso already had nine runs on the board, and would add two more in the top of the fifth to set up the ten-run mercy rule.

“He hadn’t pitched in awhile,” Hewey said. “His arm has been a little bit different; it’s been a lot stronger in the past, but he’s done a lot of work on it. But I thought he pulled through. I thought he pitched a good game.”