Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso and Ilwaco stay perfect on Day 3

KELSO — As Jim Hewey said, it was bound to happen eventually this weekend.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to give up a run,” he said.
After two straight shutouts to open its run at the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, Kelso did in fact give up a run — not that it mattered in the grand scheme of things in a 11-1 coast of a win in five innings over Casper (Wyo.).
In a tournament that’s featured heaps of runs in just about every game, Kelso’s currently sporting a team ERA of 0.44. Thursday night, the Hilanders showed off yet another display of pitching and defense, in contrast to some of their competition.
Logan Hiatt, returning to baseball after going through workouts to prepare for the high school football season, went four innings and allowed three hits — two of which linked up to give Casper its only run of the night in the top of the fourth inning. By then Kelso already had nine runs on the board, and would add two more in the top of the fifth to set up the ten-run mercy rule.
“He hadn’t pitched in awhile,” Hewey said. “His arm has been a little bit different; it’s been a lot stronger in the past, but he’s done a lot of work on it. But I thought he pulled through. I thought he pitched a good game.”
Behind him, the Kelso defense put up an error-less clinic. Trystin Marin led the leather effort all evening long at shortstop, laying out to full extension to snag a liner and end the third inning and going to his left up the middle for a doozy of a play to end the game in the fifth.
“There’s not a lot of shortstops like him,” Hewey said. “He’s more athletic than anybody. He makes plays that nobody else can make with his speed. He’s not a big kid, but he plays like a big kid. His arm is strong, he’s fast, and he’s powerful.”
Kelso’s clean defense shone in stark contrast to Casper’s struggles in the field. The Valor committed eight errors on the evening — four in the second inning and four in the fourth. Just four of Kelso’s 11 runs ended up being earned.
Designated as the away team Thursday, the Hilanders got the scoring started in the top of the first with two outs when Easton Marshall drew a walk, stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and trotted home on a Connor Wesemann triple.
Casper helped Kelso add to the lead in the second, with JJ Robarge getting to second on one throwing error and then scoring on another wild toss on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Even Sweet. Justus LaFever drove Sweet in on a single and was thrown out at second on a grounder off the bat of Jorgen Kyser, but instead of turning the inning-ending double play, the Valor once again threw the ball away, and Kyser came home to score on one more error.
LaFever ended up going a perfect 3-for-3 with two RBIs in his first action of the tournament.
“That’s what he does,” Hewey said. “He gives you a lot of those line-drive at-bats.”
LaFever drove in his second run of the day in the fourth to start the scoring and Marin pounded a two-out triple to continue it, and then the wheels completely fell off the Casper bus. Carter LaBerge shot a ball off a glove for a kind infield single, but the Valor muffed errors for the next three consecutive batters to make it a five-spot.
Perfect so far, Kelso was set to wrap up pool play against South Douglas (Ore.) on Friday.
Ilwaco keeps rolling, too
Before Kelso took the field, it was Ilwaco’s turn to stay perfect in pool play, downing South Coast (Ore.) 7-1 after shaking off a bit of dust in one rough inning.
Ilwaco put up an instant crooked number with two free passes, and infield single, a harder base knock, an error, and a safety squeeze bringing home three runs in the top of the first.
“That was a good start for us,” manager Bret Hopkins said. “I’ll take it.”
But when the bottom half of the inning rolled around, it looked like Thursday afternoon might be a rough go for both defenses. Kyle Morris got the first batter he faced to hit an easy grounder to short, but a throwing error put him on base. A batter later, another error at first, followed by a steal, put two runners in scoring position with one out. Morris, pitching for the first time in a few months, started his motion, then stopped, and immediately was called for a balk to bring a run home.
“It may look easy, and the good pitchers may make it look easy as far as holding runners and the balk rules, but when you haven’t done it for awhile, and you get runners on, and you get stressed, the head gets a little cloudy, and things happen,” Hopkins said.
After that, though, Morris found his groove, striking out the side to end the first, then going on to work two outs into the fifth inning. He allowed just the one unearned run on one hit and three hits and finished with four strikeouts.
“He’s an absolute diehard competitor,” Hopkins said.I” wasn’t worried about him for a second.”
At the plate, Morris went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Right behind him, Cannon Johnson — who took over on the mound in the fifth inning — went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Ilwaco was slated to finish off its pool play run against Camas-Washougal.