Babe Ruth Regionals: Ilwaco holds off Glacier for second win

Ilwaco finally found a lead and some breathing room in the fourth inning. Rogers doubled with runners on first and second and cleared the bases to push the lead to 4-2. Ilwaco added another run for insurance later in the inning thanks to a throwing error as Glacier tried to double up a baserunner on an infield flyball that allowed Rogers to score from third and extend the lead to 5-2.

Ilwaco scored again in the fourth to push the lead to four on a sacrifice fly by Johnson, but this time it was Glacier that had the big response.

Glacier had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth and a batter with a full count when Hopkins made the decision to pull Sawa, who had relieved Rogers on the mound, and replace him with Johnson. Hopkins said the decision was based purely on pitch count numbers so that Rogers would be eligible to continue to pitch later in the tournament.

“We’re trying to keep our pitchers every day, so if we don’t go over 45, we have our full arsenal for tomorrow,” he explained.