Babe Ruth Regionals: Ilwaco holds off Glacier for second win

KELSO — After a big win in their opening game, Ilwaco passed its first real test in a tight matchup with Glacier (Mont.) during their second game of the Pacific Northwest 15-year-old Babe Ruth Tournament on Wednesday. Ilwaco jumped out to a four run lead and nearly lost it, but they hung on for a 7-6 win to improve to 2-0 in pool play.
Glacier showed they came to play by putting a run on the board in the top of the first, but Ilwaco proved they were ready for the challenge and scored a run to match on a sacrifice fly from Cannon Johnson that scored Kaemon Sawa to lock the game at one each.
Ilwaco ran into trouble after that as starting pitcher Kaedyn Lyster had to exit the game due to a blister on his throwing hand, something coach Bret Hopkins said he’s battled throughout the season.
“We kind of had a little hiccup with not having all of our pitching rotation,” Hopkins said. “We had a little blister issue on a finger for Kaedyn Lyster.”
Jacob Rogers took over for Lyster and took control early, but Glacier was able to take advantage of a throwing error in the third to score another and take the lead back at 2-1.
But just as in the first frame, Ilwaco had an answer. Derrick Cutting doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a passed ball before he came home to score on a groundout from Sawa.
Ilwaco finally found a lead and some breathing room in the fourth inning. Rogers doubled with runners on first and second and cleared the bases to push the lead to 4-2. Ilwaco added another run for insurance later in the inning thanks to a throwing error as Glacier tried to double up a baserunner on an infield flyball that allowed Rogers to score from third and extend the lead to 5-2.
Ilwaco scored again in the fourth to push the lead to four on a sacrifice fly by Johnson, but this time it was Glacier that had the big response.
Glacier had runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth and a batter with a full count when Hopkins made the decision to pull Sawa, who had relieved Rogers on the mound, and replace him with Johnson. Hopkins said the decision was based purely on pitch count numbers so that Rogers would be eligible to continue to pitch later in the tournament.
“We’re trying to keep our pitchers every day, so if we don’t go over 45, we have our full arsenal for tomorrow,” he explained.
With a tough task at hand, Johnson walked the batter with his first pitch to load the bases and Glacier took advantage of the extra opportunity and scored two runs on a single up the middle by Avery Caton. Glacier plated the third batter as well after Caton got caught in a rundown between first and second. By the time Ilwaco realized the runner from third was trying to score, the throw home was too late. All runners wound up safe and Ilwaco’s lead was cut down to just one at 6-5.
Johnson got out of the inning, but the damage was done and the breathing room was gone for good.
Ilwaco got a run back in the bottom of the inning after Glacier misplayed a fly ball, but Ilwaco couldn’t cash in any further and left the bases loaded in the inning.
“We hit the ball pretty good all day, but having guys on base, you’ve got to hit those guys in,” Hopkins said.
Glacier needed two runs to keep things going in the seventh. They scored one after a leadoff double, but Johnson shut the door and Ilwaco held on for the one run win.
Rogers had the big hit of the game and finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Ilwaco. Johnson didn’t register a hit, but he still managed to drive in two runs to help his team.
After a blowout and a nail-biter, Hopkins told his team they could compete with anyone in the tournament as long as they focus on themselves and not the quality of their opponents.
“Our issue is in our dugout,” Hopkins said. “It does not matter who we’re playing, our focus needs to be in here. If we do our thing, then we’re fine.”
Ilwaco is back at Rister in the 4 p.m. time slot on Thursday against South Coast as they look to improve to 3-0 in pool play.
Kelso shuts out Columbia Basin
Hot off the heels of a 15-0 trouncing of Glendive (Mont.) in the opening game of the Pacific Northwest 15-year-old Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, Kelso stayed in control with an 8-0 shutout of the Columbia Basin Riverdogs on Wednesday at Rister Stadium.
The victory marks back-to-back wins for Kelso by a combined score of 23-0 to start the tournament
“They’re just focused,” Kelso coach Jim Hewey said of the team’s hot start. “They just want this so bad and they know what it takes to be here…They just come out here and they work hard for each other and they understand the game of baseball.”
Just like in the opener, Kelso came out swinging on its way to four first inning runs, all with two outs in the frame. Parker Hewey had the big knock of the inning on a base hit down the right field line that scored two runs to put Kelso in control early.
That big first inning was the key to helping propel Kelso past Columbia Basin, according to Hewey.
“Getting on them early, that was the thing,” he said. “Getting four on this group early — that’s a good team — and you could see once we got those four it sunk them.”
Meanwhile, Connor Wesemann took the hill for Kelso and put together a gem as he held the Riverdogs scoreless in his first complete game of the season.
“It’s good for him to be able to do that,” Hewey said. “He had some low pitch innings to start the game, which really helped him along.”
Kelso added another run into its lead in the third when Easton Marshall came around to score his second run of the game after doubling to lead off the inning. Marshall scored yet again in the fifth to put Kelso up 6-0, before they added two more insurance runs in the six to give Wesemann plenty of cushion to work with as he closed out the game in the seventh.
Kelso has to be riding high after the two comfortable wins to start the tournament, but Hewey said his players can’t get too full of themselves.
“Stay up, but not get over confident,” he said. “This is baseball, any team can jump you. So as long as we can stay good in the head we will be fine.”
Kelso will look to do just that at 7 p.m., Thursday, against Casper (Wyo.) Valor in their third of four pool play games.