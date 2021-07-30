Babe Ruth Regionals: Ilwaco drops first game, still moves on to semifinals to face Kelso

KELSO — Ilwaco’s strong start in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional tournament final hit its first road block on Friday night.
Ilwaco fell behind early against a familiar opponent in the Camas-Washougal Brewers, but they’ve made a habit out of finding ways to respond to adversity and come back to win games. They made a run at the Brewers on Friday, but fell a run shy in a 4-3 loss that now puts them as the second seed from the National Pool of the tournament heading into the semifinals on Saturday.
“When you put yourself in a hole, you’re not always going to be able to dig out of it,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “You can’t always put yourself in that position and expect it to come out the right way.”
Ilwaco’s troubles began in the third inning when a routine single for the Brewers with a runner on first got past Ilwaco’s left fielder and rolled all the way to the wall to allow the runner to score thanks to the fielding error. After another Brewer run on a wild pitch, they took advantage of a first and third opportunity to bring a third home. Ilwaco Pitcher Kaemon Sawa picked the runner at first, but the throw home after the tag was too slow and the Brewers took a 3-0 lead.
Camas-Washougal added another in the fourth on an RBI triple that scored a baserunner that reached thanks to an error to go up 4-0. Hopkins said the error-induced runs make it more difficult to erase a deficit.
“At this point, you’re playing the best of the best and you’re going to have to take care of business and not give them cheap runs, which is what we did,” he said.
Despite the errors, Hopkins was confident his team would respond to the early Brewer lead.
“I knew we’d bounce back, we weren’t going to get shut out,” he said. “It’s sickening when you see that stuff, but in this game you’ve got to have a short memory.”
Hopkins optimism in his squad wasn’t misplaced. Ilwaco responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to just one. Kaedyn Lyster led off the inning with a single and advanced to third immediately on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt. Lyster then scored on a sacrifice fly by Grady Cox. Then Sawa came through with an opposite-way double that scored Derrick Cutting and Kyle Morris to cut the lead to 3-1.
But that was all either team could manage. Pitching wasn’t the issue for Ilwaco as Sawa and Jacob Rogers, who relieved him in the third, both looked strong and in control on the mound. But when push came to shove, Ilwaco just couldn’t find enough of a rhythm at the plate to get the job done.
“We couldn’t get a couple hits together,” Hopkins said. “We’d have a hit here or a hit there. We were getting hits with two outs and nobody on.”
Sawa finished 1-for-4 at the plate, but his two RBIs were by far the most production Ilwaco could manage with just five hits on the game.
A perfect week would have been nice, but Ilwaco can’t dwell on the loss — they’ve still got more to play for.
With a 3-1 record in pool play, Ilwaco advances directly to the semifinals on Saturday, where they will take on a similarly red-hot Kelso squad at 1 p.m.
“There’s a reason why we played as hard as we did in those first three games, so we weren’t in a must-win game tonight,” Hopkins said. “Not that today didn’t matter, they all matter, but it’s nice to have that cushion.”
Host team Kelso has looked like the team to beat in the tournament so far, but Ilwaco isn’t afraid of the challenge.
“You’ve got to beat them eventually, might as well do it when you’re fresh and ready,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins doesn’t expect his squad to need any extra motivation as they move into win-or-go-home territory.
“They’ve been playing baseball together since they were four years old playing T-Ball…we’re just going to go do our thing,” he said.
Kelso stays perfect against South Douglas, heads to semis
Kelso had nothing to gain or lose from Friday night’s matchup with South Douglas (Ore.), but they still played like a team with something to prove.
Kelso had already locked up the top seed in the American pool of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, giving them a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. They had dominated all comers, outscoring opponents 34-1 on their path of destruction — and it was more of the same on Friday in an 11-1 win.
South Douglas entered in the opposite position of Kelso. Having already been eliminated from the semifinals, South Douglas was playing for nothing but pride, and they were doing their best to enjoy their final game of the season as the care-free energy flowing from the dugout was evident. The excitement reached a peak when they scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.
The 1-0 deficit was the first time Kelso had trailed in the tournament
But after South Douglas had its fun, Kelso locked in. They answered with three runs in the third as Justin Broxton got them going with a groundout to the second basemen that scored JJ Robarge, who reached on error, to tie the game. Then, Trystin Marin stepped in and hit a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Parker Hewey. Justus LeFever then came home to score a third run for Kelso on an error to give them a 3-1 lead.
“We just had to get on them,” Kelso Coach Jim Hewey said in response to the slow start. “We had to have a real good talk after a couple innings. We just had to make sure they got their focus.”
Kelso doubled down and distanced themselves in the fourth to the tune of a six run inning to jump on top 9-1. LeFever and Evan Sweet each came up big for Kelso with singles that scored two runs apiece to help fuel the big run and put South Douglas firmly in the rear view.
Kelso coasted the rest of the way and tacked on two more runs in the seventh thanks to an RBI triple by 34, who later scored on a walk with the bases loaded.
Hewey got the start on the mound for Kelso and went three innings before Easton Marshall took over in relief. Marshall was then swapped out in the sixth for Isaac Lemmons, who closed out the game for Kelso.
Still perfect, Kelso moved forward as the top seed from the American pool and played Ilwaco in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.