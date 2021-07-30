Babe Ruth Regionals: Ilwaco drops first game, still moves on to semifinals to face Kelso

Kelso had nothing to gain or lose from Friday night’s matchup with South Douglas (Ore.), but they still played like a team with something to prove.

Kelso had already locked up the top seed in the American pool of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament, giving them a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. They had dominated all comers, outscoring opponents 34-1 on their path of destruction — and it was more of the same on Friday in an 11-1 win.

South Douglas entered in the opposite position of Kelso. Having already been eliminated from the semifinals, South Douglas was playing for nothing but pride, and they were doing their best to enjoy their final game of the season as the care-free energy flowing from the dugout was evident. The excitement reached a peak when they scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.

The 1-0 deficit was the first time Kelso had trailed in the tournament