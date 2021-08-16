Babe Ruth: Kelso snares win before exiting World Series

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Kelso made sure it wouldn’t be traveling back to the PNW empty-handed, notching itself a win over the weekend at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series. After an 0-2 start in the tournament the boys in purple and gold for the special occasion finally got right with a dominant 9-1 victory over a side from Del Río, Texas on Saturday.

Kelso’s pair of Logans — Hiatt and Barker — led the way at the plate, both going 2-for-4. Hiatt scored a pair of runs, while Barker scored one and drove another in. Connor Wesemann smacked a double and brought a run home on a sacrifice fly, and JJ Robarge, Justin Broxton, Justus LaFever, and Carter LaBerge all added base knocks, while Tristin Marin finished with two RBIs.

"We still didn't hit the ball as well as we had been all year, but we did get the bat on the ball," Kelso coach Jim Hewey said.

On the mound, Parker Hewey tossed four innings of one-hit ball to earn the win. Hiatt came in for the fifth and saw the game out, giving up Del Río’s only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh and finishing with four strikeouts.

"We pitched well," coach Hewey said. "We threw a lot of strikes, so we didn't have to work hard."