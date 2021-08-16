Babe Ruth: Kelso snares win before exiting World Series

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Kelso made sure it wouldn’t be traveling back to the PNW empty-handed, notching itself a win over the weekend at the 15U Babe Ruth World Series. After an 0-2 start in the tournament the boys in purple and gold for the special occasion finally got right with a dominant 9-1 victory over a side from Del Río, Texas on Saturday.
Kelso’s pair of Logans — Hiatt and Barker — led the way at the plate, both going 2-for-4. Hiatt scored a pair of runs, while Barker scored one and drove another in. Connor Wesemann smacked a double and brought a run home on a sacrifice fly, and JJ Robarge, Justin Broxton, Justus LaFever, and Carter LaBerge all added base knocks, while Tristin Marin finished with two RBIs.
"We still didn't hit the ball as well as we had been all year, but we did get the bat on the ball," Kelso coach Jim Hewey said.
On the mound, Parker Hewey tossed four innings of one-hit ball to earn the win. Hiatt came in for the fifth and saw the game out, giving up Del Río’s only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh and finishing with four strikeouts.
"We pitched well," coach Hewey said. "We threw a lot of strikes, so we didn't have to work hard."
The Texans helped Kelso get going early in the top of the first. Trystin Marin led the game off by reaching on a fielding error, then took off for second on the first pitch to Evan Sweet and slid in safely because of another. Sweet put the 2-2 pitch he saw on the ground and Del Río committed its third error of the inning to put runners on the corners, at which point, Kelso traded an out for a run, putting Sweet in motion and bringing Marin home on the throw down.
Then in the second, Kelso’s dam finally burst. Barker, LaFever, and Hiatt all singled to load the bases. Broxton kept the line moving with a single to bring Barker home, and Marin took a pitch off the body, moving everyone up a base and scoring LaFever. Sweet sent a ground a ball up the middle for the second time, and while Del Río was able to get one out this time around, he beat out the double-play attempt, and some daring baserunning allowed Broxton to wheel around third and score right behind Hiatt.
The scoring continued in the top of the fifth when a single, a hit batter, and a walk loaded the bases again. Wesemann sent his sacrifice fly deep to center, and Barker singled to left for his RBI.
Marin added a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth to score Hiatt, and Cale Franzen wore a pitch with the baes loaded to make it 9-0.
Kelso avoided falling into the early hole again come Sunday against Trumbull, Conn., but once the northeasterners got rolling offensively, they didn’t stop in a 12-2 result that ended Kelso’s run at the World Series.
Kelso pounded out 10 hits across seven innings but was only able to push a pair of runs across, going 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
Easton Marshall went 3-for-4 to lead the batting order, and his only out of the day drove a run home in the bottom of the third. LaBerge had the other RBI on a double in the fourth.
On the other side, though, the Connecticut nine got to Barker for the first time in the top of the second inning, and went on to score at least one run in each inning thereafter. Barker allowed six runs in 4 ⅔ innings, Marshall gave up three in 1 ⅓, and Silas Vigoren got tagged with three in the top of the seventh before Broxton came in to finally finish the inning.
Kelso Babe Ruth finished its time in Texas with a 1-3 record after winning the Regional championship on their home turf at the end of July.
"I'm super proud of the kids," Hewey said. "It's not like they didn't compete, they just didn't make some plays and our hitting went cold."