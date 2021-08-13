 Skip to main content
Babe Ruth: Kelso drops first two games at World Series
Babe Ruth baseball

Babe Ruth: Kelso drops first two games at World Series

Kelso's Connor Wesemann

Kelso's Connor Wesemann Stretches to catch a throw at first base and retire a Glendive (Mont.) batter during Kelso's opening game of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament on Tuesday, July 27 at Rister Stadium.

 Ryan Peerboom

EAGLE PASS, Texas — After having the first day of the the 15 year-old Babe Ruth World Series off, Kelso stumbled out of the gate in its opening game Thursday, then lost again Friday to start its slate of pool play games with an 0-2 record.

Thursday, Kelso lost 7-3 to a side from Tallahassee, Fla., which was coming off a four-inning, 15-0 beatdown of Del Río, Texas. The Floridians dropped a two-spot on Kelso starter Logan Barker in the top of the first, then added two more in the third, and another in the fifth before Kelso went to its bullpen.

Tallahassee built its lead up to 6-0 before Kelso finally got its offense going in the bottom of the sixth, with a hit batsmen and two singles loading the bases for Cale Franzen, who smacked a 2-RBI double.

Kelso scored again in the seventh when Logan Hiatt walked, went to second on a passed ball, and scored on a fielding error, but it was too little, too late.

Friday afternoon, it was much of the same story for Kelso in a 6-1 loss to Mifflin County, Penn. Designated the away team, Kelso gave up one run in the bottom of the first and three more in the second, digging itself a hole that the blue and yellow bats couldn’t get out of.

Connor Wesemann gave up all four of the runs in the first two innings — though only two of them were earned — allowing three hits and a pair of walks. Easton Marshall came in for the third and started his relief outing with two scoreless frames, but the Pennsylvanians tacked runs on him in the fifth and sixth to extend their lead.

Marshall also came around to score the only run of the day for Kelso, leading off the top of the fourth with a walk, taking second on a Wesemann single, going to third on a wild pitch, and scoring on a passed ball. Kelso put runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings, but went hitless once they were there.

Kelso was set to take on Del Río, Texas — which itself is also 0-2 through two games — at 5:30 PT on Saturday.

