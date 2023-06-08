Area Box Scores

Baseball
American Legion
At David Story Field
STARS 9, DENTISTS 6
NW Star Academy 000 601 002 — 9 14 3
Hilander Dental 103 000 020 — 6 6 1
Batteries: NWS — N/A; LCBC — L. Barker, C. Wheatley (4), M. Lindsey (4), C. Wesemann (7) and L. Bartell/T. McGrorty.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Castle Rock
DIRTBAGS 12, LIL’ PREMIER 1 (5 inn.)
Kelso Premier 100 00X XXX — 1 1 4
Rural Baseball 008 3XX XXX — 12 9 1
Batteries: KP — O. Fagerness, J. Neighbors (3), S. Koncar (4) and Z. Edwards; RBI — T. Groninger and H. Gutenberger.
West Coast League
At Joe Martin Stadium, Bellingham
BELLS 3, BLACK BEARS 2
Cowlitz 000 020 000 — 2 8 0
Bellingham 003 000 00X — 3 4 1
Batteries: COW — R. Roskopf, M. Nelson (4), G. Ludlow (6), K. Ethridge (8) and C. Beltran; BHM — Van Beek, Parcher (5), Cassie (8), Armbruester (9) and Bower.