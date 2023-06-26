BASEBALL
West Coast League
At Springfield
DRIFTERS 4, BLACK BEARS 3
Cowlitz 201 000 000 — 3 5 2
Springfield 002 100 01X — 4 6 2
Batteries: COW — J. DeBerry, R. Roskopf (4), W. Woodward (5), G. Ludlow (6), J. Meek (8) and G. Jay; SPR — Brinkley, Goldensoph (2), Dotson (4), Douglas (6), Vohs (7), Burnett (8) and Kellum, Reed (7).
At Springfield
BLACK BEARS 9, DRIFTERS 8
Cowlitz 004 000 230 — 9 12 1
Springfield 100 302 101 — 8 12 1
Batteries: COW — N. Moquin, N. Imboden (4), N. Silva (5), J. Schueller (6), R. Moring (7) and M. Ortega; SPR — Stedman, Blahous (5), Hiruma (7), Armstrong (7), Koons (9).
American Legion
At Anchorage
MUSTANGS 7, DENTISTS 5
Chugiak 123 100 0 — 7 9 3
Hilander Dental 130 100 0 — 5 7 0
Batteries: CGK — N/A; LCB — A. Lindquist, Ta. McGrorty (3) and Ty. McGrorty, T. Lamb.
At Anchorage
DENTISTS 3, COUGARS 1
Service 000 001 0 — 1 1 1
Hilander Dental 000 003 X — 3 2 0
Batteries: SRV — N/A; LCB — K. Lindstrom, L. Barker (2), M. Lindsey (6), L. Dorland (6), K. Lindstrom (7) and Ty. McGrorty.
At Anchorage
CHALLENGERS 13, DENTISTS 1 (5 inn.)
Hilander Dental 100 00X X — 1 2 5
Eugene 011 (11)XX X — 13
Batteries: LCB — E. Marshal, J. Rohl (4), K. Lyster (4), D. Bartell (4) and K. Lindstrom; EUG — Starr and a catcher.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Castle Rock (Game 1)
LONGSHOREMEN 5, DIRTBAGS 3
Grays Harbor 102 000 2 — 5 11 2
Rural Baseball 002 010 0 — 3 8 4
Batteries: GH — Standstipher and Bishop; RBI — T. Groninger and H. Gutenberger.
At Castle Rock (Game 2)
DIRTBAGS 7, LONGSHOREMEN 5
Grays Harbor 102 000 2 — 510 3
Rural Baseball 140 001 X — 7 12 1
Batteries: GH — Bishop, A. Reliver and Standstipher; RBI — G. Frewing and J. Comer.
At Castle Rock (Game 1)
DIRTBAGS 5, WOLVES 1
Black Hills 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Rural Baseball 012 002 X — 5 9 1
Batteries: BH — Moss, A. Reliver and Termini; RBI — H. Gutenberger and J. Johnson.
At Castle Rock (Game 2)
WOLVES 5, DIRTBAGS 3
Black Hills 210 020 0 — 5 10 2
Rural Baseball 001 001 1 — 3 10 3
Batteries: BH — N/A. RBI — J. Johnson, K. Meehan (3), J. Cusson (6) and H. Gutenberger.
At Kent
EXPRESS 8, PREMIER 6 (6 inn.)
Kelso Premier 002 004 X — 6 6 3
West Coast 500 021 X — 8 8 2
Batteries: KP — D. Hoinowski, P. Bunn (2), L. Cochran (5) and I. Lemmons; WC — Marson, Rhoads (3), Mathis (6) and Meller.