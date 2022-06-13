 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Black Bears WCL balls stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

BASEBALL

West Coast League

At Borleske Stadium

Sunday

SWEETS 11, BLACK BEARS 4

Cowlitz 110 100 100 — 4 8 2

Walla Walla 050 400 20X — 11 15 1

WP: Solomon (1-1). LP: Schueller (0-1)

Saturday

BLACK BEARS 14, SWEETS 3

Cowlitz 102 040 502 — 14 12 1

Walla Walla 000 120 000 — 3 6 4

WP: Mi. Schwarz (1-0). LP: Scudder (1-1)

Sr. Babe Ruth

At Mark Morris

Game 1

ATHLETICS 11, LOGGERS 4

People are also reading…

C. Athletics 113 203 1 — 11 12 1

S. Logging 000 301 0 — 4 5 4

Batteries: CA — P. Setzer, P. Bunn (4), K. Smith (6), C. Bostic (7) and T. McGrorty. SL — W. Leeper, H. Rich (3), C. Carlson (5), J. Nicholson (7) and J. Lindstrom.

Game 2

ATHLETICS 8, LOGGERS 3

SL 100 020 0 — 3 3 0

CA 000 071 X — 8 6 1

Batteries: SL — D. Wallace, C. Fromwiller (5), Z. Doherty (6) and E. Gould. CA — T. McGrorty, E. Peters (4), C. Edwards (6) and D. Lemiere.

At Toledo

Game 1

LONGSHOREMEN 7, DIRTBAGS 2

Grays Harbor 102 011 1 2 — 7 4 1

Rural Baseball 000 002 0 — 2 1 2

Batteries: GH — Brown, Burgson (6) and Bishop. RBI — J. Rogers, J. Ellis (7) and B. Caron and H. Gutenberger (7).

Game 2

DIRTBAGS 2, LONGSHOREMEN 1

Grays Harbor 000 010 0 — 1 2 2

Rural Baseball 010 100 X — 2 2 0

Batteries: GH — N/A. RBI — J. Ellis and H. Gutenberger.

