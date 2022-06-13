Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
West Coast League
At Borleske Stadium
Sunday
SWEETS 11, BLACK BEARS 4
Cowlitz 110 100 100 — 4 8 2
Walla Walla 050 400 20X — 11 15 1
WP: Solomon (1-1). LP: Schueller (0-1)
Saturday
BLACK BEARS 14, SWEETS 3
Cowlitz 102 040 502 — 14 12 1
Walla Walla 000 120 000 — 3 6 4
WP: Mi. Schwarz (1-0). LP: Scudder (1-1)
Sr. Babe Ruth
At Mark Morris
Game 1
ATHLETICS 11, LOGGERS 4
People are also reading…
C. Athletics 113 203 1 — 11 12 1
S. Logging 000 301 0 — 4 5 4
Batteries: CA — P. Setzer, P. Bunn (4), K. Smith (6), C. Bostic (7) and T. McGrorty. SL — W. Leeper, H. Rich (3), C. Carlson (5), J. Nicholson (7) and J. Lindstrom.
Game 2
ATHLETICS 8, LOGGERS 3
SL 100 020 0 — 3 3 0
CA 000 071 X — 8 6 1
Batteries: SL — D. Wallace, C. Fromwiller (5), Z. Doherty (6) and E. Gould. CA — T. McGrorty, E. Peters (4), C. Edwards (6) and D. Lemiere.
At Toledo
Game 1
LONGSHOREMEN 7, DIRTBAGS 2
Grays Harbor 102 011 1 2 — 7 4 1
Rural Baseball 000 002 0 — 2 1 2
Batteries: GH — Brown, Burgson (6) and Bishop. RBI — J. Rogers, J. Ellis (7) and B. Caron and H. Gutenberger (7).
Game 2
DIRTBAGS 2, LONGSHOREMEN 1
Grays Harbor 000 010 0 — 1 2 2
Rural Baseball 010 100 X — 2 2 0
Batteries: GH — N/A. RBI — J. Ellis and H. Gutenberger.