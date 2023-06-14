Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
American Legion
At Story Field
DENTISTS 11, MAVERICKS 2
Vancouver 200 000 0 — 2 8 1
Hilander Dental 800 030 X — 11 12 0
Batteries: VAN — N/A; LCB — L. Barker and T. Lamb.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Mark Morris
A’S 7, ROOSTERS 0
KWRL 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LCBC 213 100 X — 7 8 1
Batteries: KWR — N/A; LCB — Z. Jendro, T. Ford (6) and Z. Edgel.
West Coast League
At Walla Walla
BLACK BEARS 10, SWEETS 0
Cowlitz 003 002 203 — 10 15 0
Walla Walla 000 000 000 — 0 7 4
Batteries: COW — C. Gaston, J. Meek (6), J. Schueller (8), R. Roskopf (9) and M. Ortega; WW — Lopez, Funneman (3), Harper (9) and Carr.