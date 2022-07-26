Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
Babe Ruth
At Ferndale
LONGVIEW 14's 6, ALBERTA 3
Longview 001 202 1 — 6 7 0
Alberta 003 000 0 — 3 7 2
Batteries: LNG — J. Neighbors, R. O'Farrell (3), T. Ford (6) and J. Peterson. ALB — N/A.
At Ferndale
LONGVIEW 14's 6, ALBERTA 3
Longview 001 202 1 — 6 7 0
Alberta 003 000 0 — 3 7 2
Batteries: LNG — J. Neighbors, R. O'Farrell (3), T. Ford (6) and J. Peterson. ALB — N/A.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Black Bears may have lost the Columbia Cup but they managed to win the weekend series over their rivals from potato country when they drop…
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's goal of an international amateur draft was thwarted again when the players' association rejected management's final offer on Monday and retained direct draft-pick compensation for free agents.
A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card could break records when it goes up for auction next month. It could top an estimated $10 million.
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps next year when they are playing at T-Mobile Park, in front of Mariners fans with the midsummer classic returning to Seat…
If you haven’t heard, and if you live anywhere along the last big bend of the Columbia River before it tumbles to the sea then you probably ha…
It was almost like a passing of the torch, from one of baseball's most decorated Dominican stars, a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career, to a pair of the game's most prolific, young Dominican sluggers. Juan Soto, a 23-year-old Washington star who has already won a World Series ring and recently turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals, ...
Blame it on lingering effects of the pandemic, resentment over the lockout or economic fears.
A lot of baseball fans are likely to be rooting for the All-Star Game to be tied after nine innings on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. That's because of a new rule this year that says if the All-Star Game goes to extra innings, it will instead be decided by a Home Run Derby. The American League and National League will each send up three hitters, and they'll get three swings apiece to determine the winner. With the All-Star Home Run Derby always popular the night before the game, Major League Baseball decided to make a slugging showcase part of the Midsummer Classic. New York Mets star Pete Alonso has already told NL manager Brian Snitker that hed gladly take part.
The ping of metal bats will fill the air in West Longview this week when the Babe Ruth 14 year old state tournament comes to Roy Morse Park.
Monday at Dodger Stadium represented some of the best baseball has to offer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.