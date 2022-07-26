 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Baseball Stock Flags

Flags whip in the wind at Roy Morse Park during the 14-year old Babe Ruth state tournament on July 15, 2022.

 Jordan Nailon

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth

At Ferndale

LONGVIEW 14's 6, ALBERTA 3

Longview 001 202 1 — 6 7 0

Alberta 003 000 0 — 3 7 2

Batteries: LNG — J. Neighbors, R. O'Farrell (3), T. Ford (6) and J. Peterson. ALB — N/A. 

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's goal of an international amateur draft was thwarted again when the players' association rejected management's final offer on Monday and retained direct draft-pick compensation for free agents.

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodríguez in thrilling home run derby at Dodger Stadium

It was almost like a passing of the torch, from one of baseball's most decorated Dominican stars, a 42-year-old future Hall of Famer in the twilight of his career, to a pair of the game's most prolific, young Dominican sluggers. Juan Soto, a 23-year-old Washington star who has already won a World Series ring and recently turned down a 15-year, $440-million extension offer from the Nationals, ...

All-Star Game decided by a HR derby if tied after 9 innings

A lot of baseball fans are likely to be rooting for the All-Star Game to be tied after nine innings on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. That's because of a new rule this year that says if the All-Star Game goes to extra innings, it will instead be decided by a Home Run Derby. The American League and National League will each send up three hitters, and they'll get three swings apiece to determine the winner. With the All-Star Home Run Derby always popular the night before the game, Major League Baseball decided to make a slugging showcase part of the Midsummer Classic. New York Mets star Pete Alonso has already told NL manager Brian Snitker that hed gladly take part.

