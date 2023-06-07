Area Box Scores

Baseball
Senior Babe Ruth
At Monarch Park
A’s 4, MASHERS 3
Spud City 001 002 0 — 3 4 3
LCBC 110 000 2 — 4 4 3
Batteries: SC — N/A; LCBC — Z. Jendro, E. Peters (6) and Z. Edgel.
At Chehalis
BIG PREMIER 15, DEALERS 3
Kelso Premier 050 123 4 — 15 17 1
I-5 Toyota 201 000 0 — 3 2 0
Batteries: KP — P. Bunn, P. Hewey, D. Hoinowski, K. Shellenbarger and Lemmons; I-5: N/A.
American Legion
At David Story Field
DENTISTS 8, CUBS 3
Clark County 000 201 000 — 3 8 5
LCBC 220 112 00X — 8 7 3
Battery: CC — N/A; LCBC — A. Lindquist, K. Lyster (4), D. Bartell (6) E. Marshall (7) and T. Lamb/J. Lindquist.
West Coast League
At Bellingham
BLACK BEARS 4, BELLS 3
Cowlitz 100 000 021 — 4 10 0
Bellingham 000 210 000 — 3 10 1
Batteries: COW — C. Caston, C. Bush (5), J. Schueller (6), N. Silva (8) and C. Tallakson; BHM — Garcia, Erdman (1), Egger (7), Orr (8), Rasmussen (9) and a catcher.