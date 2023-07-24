Cal Ripken League
At John Null Park (Friday)
WEST LINN 8, LONGVIEW 5
West Linn 010 106 — 8 11 1
Longview 400 010 — 5 9 2
Batteries: WL — N/A; LNG — K. Reece, P. Davis (5), C. Oldemar (5) and C. Frost.
At John Null Park (Friday)
NATIONALS 9, LONGVIEW 2
Willamette 322 002 — 9 11 1
Longview 100 010 — 2 7 1
Batteries: WV — N/A; LNG — B. Clark, C. Oldemar (2), G. Jurvakainen (4) and C. Frost.
At John Null Park (Friday)
LUMBERJACKS 6, REBELS 1
Centerfield 240 000 — 6 5 1
Longview 010 000 — 1 7 5
Batteries: CF — N/A; LNG — D. Charette, L. Wellenbrock (3) and B. Young.
At John Null Park (Friday)
WENATCHEE 15, REBELS 13
Longview 454 000 — 13 11 3
Wenatchee 216 06X — 15 12 0
Batteries: LNG — R. Oldemar, Jax. Brown (2), B. Young (3), O. Bopp (4), Jam. Brown (5) and Jam. Brown, B. Young (4); WNT — N/A.
American Legion
At Centralia (Sunday)
RECOVERY 9, DENTISTS 8
Hilander Dental 040 001 3 — 8 8 1
Lakeside 412 010 1 — 9 14 1
Batteries: LCB — K. Lindstrom, D. Bartell (1), M. Lindsey (2), Ta. McGrorty (4) and T. Lamb; LAK — Sfanos, Stephens (2), Clark (7) and Santulli.
At Centralia (Saturday)
DENTISTS 5, CANNONS 1
HIlander Dental 031 000 1 — 5 6 3
Spokane 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Battery: LCB — L. Barker and Ty. McGrorty; SPO — N/A.
West Coast League
At Edmonton, Alberta (Sunday)
RIVERHAWKS 6, BLACK BEARS 0
Cowlitz 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Edmonton 020 020 02X — 6 11 0
Batteries: COW — A. McQuilliams, W. Woodward (3), M. Buchanan (5), G. Gaurd (7) and G. Sotomayor; EDM — Harrison and Libed.
At Edmonton, Alberta (Saturday)
BLACK BEARS 5, RIVERHAWKS 2
Cowlitz 030 000 020 — 5 9 1
Edmonton 000 010 001 — 2 3 0
Batteries: COW — K. Ethridge, J. Schueller (6), J. Meek (8), N. Moquin (9) and M. Ortega; EDM — Ward, Kilbreath (6), Hemmerling (8) and Libed.
At Edmonton, Alberta (Friday)
BLACK BEARS 3, RIVERHAWKS 2 (10 inn.)
Cowlitz 000 000 002 1 — 3 9 0
Edmonton 001 001 000 0 — 2 7 1
Batteries: COW — R. Moring, N. Silva (6), M. Nelson (8) and G. Sotomayor; EDM — Barrett, Knoll (7), Atamanchuk (9), Loeppky (10) and Takayoshi.