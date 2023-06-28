The Daily News Sports Staff
Baseball
West Coast League
At David Story Field
BLACK BEARS 7, SWEETS 1
Walla Walla 000 100 000 — 1 3 2
Cowlitz 001 010 32X — 7 10 0
Batteries: WW Hangas, Aitken(7), Silver(8) and Carr; COW — C. Gaston, Ethridge(6), Nelson(8) and G. Jay.
American Legion
At Wasilla, Alaska
DENTISTS 11, CHALLENGERS 1
LCBC 214 003 1 — 11 11 1
Eugene 010 000 0 — 1 2 0
Battery: LCBC — C. Wheatley, L. Barker (6) and Ty. McGrorty; EUG — N/A.
At Wasilla, Alaska
DENTISTS 11, ROAD WARRIORS 1 (5 inn.)
LCBC 312 23X X — 11 6 2
Wasilla 001 00X X — 1 1 4
Batteries: LC — Ta. McGrorty, A. Lindquist (5), D. Bartell and Ty. McGrorty; WAS — N/A.
At Wasilla, Alaska
DENTISTS 7, PIONEERS 5
LCBC 001 202 2 — 7 9 0
Pioneer 000 032 0 — 5 8 0
Batteries: LCBC — M. Lindsey, D. Bartell (6) and T. Lamb; PIO — N/A.