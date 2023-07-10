LOCAL
BASEBALL
West Coast League
At David Story Field (Sunday)
BLACK BEARS 1, KNIGHTS 0
Corvallis 000 000 000 — 0 2 1
Cowlitz 100 000 000— 1 3 1
WP — Spencer Seid (1-0). LP — Ethan Ross (0-2). S — Jack Meek (1)
At David Story Field (Saturday)
KNIGHTS 9, BLACK BEARS 2
Corvallis 003 100 203 — 9 15 1
Cowlitz 001 100 000 — 2 4 3
Batteries: COR — Johnson, Fiest (5), Camarillo (7), Kovach (9) and Howard; COW — J. Vinson, G. Ludlow (4), M. Nelson (6), R. Moring (8), N. Moquin (9) and G. Jay.
At David Story Field Friday (Friday)
BLACK BEARS 5, KNIGHTS 0
Corvallis 000 000 000 — 0 2 2
Cowlitz 310 001 00X — 5 7 1
Batteries: COR — Marshall, Collins(6) and Quinn; COW — J. DeBerry and G. Jay.
American Legion
At Centralia College (Saturday)
KENNEWICK 8, DENTISTS 6
Kennewick 010 220 3 — 8 8 3
LCBC 001 000 0 — 3 2 4
Battery: KEN — N/A; LCBC — K. Lindstrom, A. Lindquist (5), J. Rohl (7), D. Bartell (7) and T. Lamb.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Castle Rock (Friday)
PREMIER 15, DIRTBAGS 6
Kelso Premier 114 140 004 — 15 18 1
Rural Baseball 400 002 000 — 6 8 5
Batteries: KP — B. Swearingen, P. Hewey (5), I. Lemmons (6) and Lemmons/Hoinowski; RBI — H. Gutenberger, G. Frewing (5), J. Lucente (6), D. Rowland (9) and B. Howard.
At Rister Stadium (Saturday)
PREMIER 15, DIRTBAGS 7
Rural Baseball 011 101 300 — 7 9 5
Kelso Premier 103 413 03X — 15 10 4
Batteries: RBI — G. Keeton, G. Frewing (2), C. Darnell (3), E. Weeks (5), J. Ellis (6) and H. Gutenberger; KP — E. Smith, L. Cochran (6), K. Shellenbarger (8), D. Hoinowski (9) and G. Glass.