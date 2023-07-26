Area Box Scores

West Coast League
At Story Field (Gm. 1, Tuesday)
RAPTORS 3, BLACK BEARS 0
Cowlitz 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Ridgefield 020 001 X — 3 7 1
Batteries: COW — S. Seid, G. Ludlow (5) and M. Ortega; RID — Hammond, Goldschlag (6) and Stransky.
At Story Field (Gm. 2, Tuesday)
BLACK BEARS 7, RAPTORS 6 (8 inn.)
Ridgefield 006 000 00 — 6 8 1
Cowlitz 420 000 01 — 7 11 2
Batteries: RID — Oram, Patron (4), Holmes (7) and Liebl; COW — L. Wechsberg, N. Silva (3), J. Schueller (7) and C. Tallakson.
People are also reading…
American Legion
At Centralia (Monday)
POST 7 12, DENTISTS 6
Bellingham Post 027 010 2 — 12 16 1
Hilander Dental 010 130 1 — 6 11 4
Batteries: BEL — N/A; LCB — K. Lindstrom, A. Lindquist (2), E. Marshall (6) and Ty. McGrorty.
Senior Babe Ruth
At Calgary, Alberta (Wednesday)
SHOVELS 13, VIKINGS 5
Valor 410 000 0 — 5 2 3
T-Elite 313 051 X — 13 20 4
Batteries: VAL — Davis, Higgenbothom (4) and Fazio; TE R. Stanley, C. Winters (2), A. Ramsey (6), C. Schultz (7) and B. Caron.
At Calgary, Alberta (Wednesday)
FARMERS 22, DIRTBAGS 1 (4 inn.)
Brewster 564 7XX X — 22 15 1
Rural Baseball 000 1XX X — 1 4 5
Batteries: BRW — Wulf, Baker (3) and Jeanneret; RBI — G. Keeton, K. Thompson (1), A. Chapman (2), D. Rowland (3) and H. Gutenberger.
At Calgary, Alberta (Tuesday)
DIRTBAGS 3, PREMIER 1
Kelso Premier 000 010 0 — 1 3 1
Rural Baseball 020 100 X — 3 6 0
Batteries: KP — B. Swearingen, P. Hewey (6) and G. Glass; RBI — J. Comer, T. Groninger (5) and H. Gutenberger.
At Calgary, Alberta (Tuesday)
RIVERDOGS 11, SHOVELS 4
Columbia Basin 401 104 1 — 11 10 1
T-Elite 000 030 1 — 4 5 3
Batteries: CB — Hancock, Babst (6), Valdez (7) and MacDonald; TE — D. Curl, C. Johnson (4), K. Sawa (7) and B. Caron.