Baseball
West Coast League
At Ridgefield
RAPTORS 10, BLACK BEARS 6
Cowlitz 202 100 100 — 6 8 2
Ridgefield 200 040 13X — 10 8 5
Batteries: COW — R. Roskopf, C. Gaston (3), G. Ludlow (5), M. Nelson (8), J. Schueller (8) and Tallakson; RID — Wenzel, Valtierra (3), Saloman (4), Goldschlag (5), Youkon (7), Alder (8), Mansur (9) and Lovings.
Senior Babe Ruth
At The Lumberyard
PREMIER 7, JACKS 0
Kelso Premier 102 300 1 — 7 10 1
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
People are also reading…
Batteries: KP — B. Swearingen, B. Kannas (6), S. Bratton (7) and Z. Edwards; RAL — R. Young, R. Grothoff (4), J. Rooklidge (7) and C. McDaniel.