Area Box Scores

Baseball
West Coast League
At David Story Field (Sunday)
RIVERHAWKS 2, BLACK BEARS 1
Edmonton 000 000 110 — 2 6 0
Cowlitz 100 000 000 — 1 3 1
Batteries: EDM — Loeppky, Risdale (4) ,Hackowski (8) Jans (9) and Takayoshi; COW — C. Scheuber, M. Nelson (5), G Ludlow (8) and C. Beltran.
At David Story Field (Saturday, Game 1)
BLACK BEARS 7, RIVERHAWKS 2
Edmonton 000 001 1 — 2 8 2
Cowlitz 130 030 0 — 7 11 1
WP — Jayden Vinson (1-0); LP — KJ Ward (0-1).
COW 2B — Singer (1).
EDM RBI — Calabrese (4). COW RBI — Fields (3), Tallakson (1), Canton 2 (3), Monda 2 (4), Singer (2).
At David Story Field (Saturday, Game 2)
RIVERHAWKS 3, BLACK BEARS 2 (8 inn.)
Edmonton 000 002 01 — 3 2 1
Cowlitz 010 001 00 — 2 3 3
WP —Shaun Atamanchuk (1-1); LP — Kyle Ethridge (0-1).
COW HR — Riley (1).
EDM RBI — Calabrese (5). COW RBI — Riley (1), Canton (4).
Senior Babe Ruth
At Castle Rock
The A's 4, DIRTBAGS 0
LC Baseball Club 210 010 0 — 4 4 2
Rural Baseball 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Battery: LCBC — E. Peters and Z. Edgel; RBI — K. Meehan, T. Groninger, G. Frewing and H. Gutenberger.
At Castle Rock
STARS 14, The A's 0
LCBC 000 00 — 0 1 9
NW Star 851 0X — 14 5 1
Battery: LCBC — D. Settlemier, T. Morrow, J. Kerker and Z. Edgel; NWS — N/A.