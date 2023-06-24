BASEBALL
West Coast League
At Springfield
BLACK BEARS 5, DRIFTERS 2
Cowlitz 000 000 023 — 5 7 2
Springfield 000 020 000 — 2 10 1
Batteries: COW — J. Vinson, C. Bush (6), K. Ethridge (7) and M. Ortega; SPR — Holmes, Over (8), Parker (8), Ediger (9) and Hays.
Babe Ruth
At Kent
EXPRESS 8, PREMIER 0
West Coast 300 031 1 — 8 9 0
Kelso Premier 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Batteries: WC — Larson and Meller; KP — P. Hewey, D. Hoinowski (3), Z. Smith (5), P. Bunn (6) and I. Lemmons, D. Merritt (5).
At Kent
BRIDGETOWN 9, PREMIER 1 (5 inn.)
Kelso Premier 000 01X X — 1 5 2
Bridgetown Baseball 103 05X X — 9 9 0
Batteries: KP — B. Swearingen, I. Lemmons (5) and D. Merritt; BB — Imes and MacDonald.
At Ridgefield
SUMMER JACKS 13, BASEBALL CLUB 8
Ridgefield 100 052 0 — 8 6 0
Summer 521 005 X — 13 13 3
Batteries: RID — Cast, Weber (2), Dynes (6) and Evans; SUM — R. Grothoff, S. McCabe (4), R. Coughlan (5), R. Young (6) and E. Hart.
American Legion
At Anchorage
DENTISTS 12, SOUTH ANCHORAGE 4
Hilander Dental 104 120 4 — 12 9 2
South Anchorage 013 000 0 — 4 11 4
Batteries: LCB — C. Wesemann, J. Rohl (4), L. Dorland (6) and T. Lamb; SA — N/A.