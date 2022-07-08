 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Box Scores

  • 0
Brody Champagne Kelso Youth

Kelso's Brody Champagne heaves a pitch against Puyallup during the Cal Ripken 11u State Tournament on Thursday, July 7, at John Null Park. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

BASEBALL

West Coast League

At Walker Stadium

BLACK BEARS 4, PICKLES 2

Cowlitz 012 100 000 — 4 12 1

Portland 001 000 100 — 2 5 0

WP: Mocherman. LP: Kmetko. SV: Brady

American Legion

At Fort Borst Park, Centralia

REIGN 8, DENTISTS 0 (6 inn.)

RSP 000 332 X — 8 5 1   

LCBC 000 000 X — 0 3 2

Batteries: RSP: N/A. LCBC — K. Lindstrom, D. Curl (4), L. Goldner (5), C. Ness (6) and T. Lamb. 

At Fort Borst Park, Centralia

ROYALS 8, DENTISTS 5 (6 inn.)

People are also reading…

Shoreline 330 101 X — 8 8 1   

LCBC 000 005 X — 5 4 0

Batteries: SHR — N/A. LCBC — C. Wheatley, J. Rohl (2), A. Lindquist (5) and D. Miller

Sr. Babe Ruth

Thursday

At Rister Stadium

DIRTBAGS 6, BULLDOGS 5

Rural 002 220 0 — 6 5 1

Vancouver 300 000 2 — 5 2 2

Batteries: RBI — R. Bloomstrom, C. Johnson (1), J. Rogers (7), J. Ellis (7), T. Tabor (7). VAN — N/A.

At Rister Stadium

CUBS 8, DOUBLE A’S 0

LCBC 000 000 0 — 0 5 4

Clark Ccunty 042 002 x — 8 7 0

Batteries: LC — Connelly Fromwiller, Drew Wallace (3), Brynden Swearingen (6) and Tyson McGrorty.

At Rister Stadium

PREMIER 9, EAGLES 4

Twin City 020 001 1 — 4 7 2

Kelso Premier 111 510 X — 9 8 0

Batteries: TC — N/A. KP — Kinswa, Lemmons (5), Townsend (6), Cochran (7) and Ruwaldt.

At Rister Stadium

NELSON 8, LONGSHORE 2

Grays Harbor 000 002 0 — 2

Nelson Baseball 104 02 0 — 8

Batteries: N/A.

Friday

At Rister Stadium

DOUBLE A’S 6, LONGSHORE 5

LCBC 300 021 0 — 6 6 5

Grays Harbor 020 201 5 8 1

Batteries: LCBC — McGrorty, Wallace (7) and McGrorty, Peters. GH — Kestow, Hobucket (6) and Templer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News