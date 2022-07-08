Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
West Coast League
At Walker Stadium
BLACK BEARS 4, PICKLES 2
Cowlitz 012 100 000 — 4 12 1
Portland 001 000 100 — 2 5 0
WP: Mocherman. LP: Kmetko. SV: Brady
American Legion
At Fort Borst Park, Centralia
REIGN 8, DENTISTS 0 (6 inn.)
RSP 000 332 X — 8 5 1
LCBC 000 000 X — 0 3 2
Batteries: RSP: N/A. LCBC — K. Lindstrom, D. Curl (4), L. Goldner (5), C. Ness (6) and T. Lamb.
At Fort Borst Park, Centralia
ROYALS 8, DENTISTS 5 (6 inn.)
Shoreline 330 101 X — 8 8 1
LCBC 000 005 X — 5 4 0
Batteries: SHR — N/A. LCBC — C. Wheatley, J. Rohl (2), A. Lindquist (5) and D. Miller
Sr. Babe Ruth
Thursday
At Rister Stadium
DIRTBAGS 6, BULLDOGS 5
Rural 002 220 0 — 6 5 1
Vancouver 300 000 2 — 5 2 2
Batteries: RBI — R. Bloomstrom, C. Johnson (1), J. Rogers (7), J. Ellis (7), T. Tabor (7). VAN — N/A.
At Rister Stadium
CUBS 8, DOUBLE A’S 0
LCBC 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
Clark Ccunty 042 002 x — 8 7 0
Batteries: LC — Connelly Fromwiller, Drew Wallace (3), Brynden Swearingen (6) and Tyson McGrorty.
At Rister Stadium
PREMIER 9, EAGLES 4
Twin City 020 001 1 — 4 7 2
Kelso Premier 111 510 X — 9 8 0
Batteries: TC — N/A. KP — Kinswa, Lemmons (5), Townsend (6), Cochran (7) and Ruwaldt.
At Rister Stadium
NELSON 8, LONGSHORE 2
Grays Harbor 000 002 0 — 2
Nelson Baseball 104 02 0 — 8
Batteries: N/A.
Friday
At Rister Stadium
DOUBLE A’S 6, LONGSHORE 5
LCBC 300 021 0 — 6 6 5
Grays Harbor 020 201 5 8 1
Batteries: LCBC — McGrorty, Wallace (7) and McGrorty, Peters. GH — Kestow, Hobucket (6) and Templer.