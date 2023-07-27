There’s an empty lot in the heart of The Highlands that used to be my playground. And I wasn’t alone. The gritty grounds of Archie Anderson Park was home to generations of Longview’s littlest leaguers back when Central Bambino was the heartbeat of Longview’s most authentic neighborhood.

But in 2011, Central Bambino league officials shut off the scoreboard for the final time and shuttered the clubhouse full of trophies and mildew. The Longview Parks and Rec department had a new plan for Archie Anderson Park and it didn’t include baseball, at least not in any official capacity.

Back then the grand idea was to fill the old ballfields with a fruit orchard, a community garden, a water play area, an indoor activity building and an entrance to the Highlands Trail along the dike road. Aside from that aforementioned pathway all that’s manifested in the absence of chalked lines and chain link outfield fences is a whole lot of nothing. There are no fruit trees. There is no water park. And the only indoor area to speak of is a new police station that tramples on the footprint of Ed Long Memorial Clubhouse; a place where official stats were recorded and lore was passed down through a haze of camel smoke with a hint of sweet cavendish wafting down from the mills and rookie fields.

Today there are precious few reminders of the way things used to be. Every fence is torn down from the assorted ballfields (T-ball, rookies and major-minor) aside from the outfield wall and the backstop of the old majors field adjacent to the clubhouse (police station). A boxing club has taken over the dank batting cage, and there are no snow cones to be found in the cinderblock concession stand.

But every summer, if you time it right, you can still hear the clap of leather and the metallic crack of the bat thanks to the efforts of a couple diehard local baseball guys who have watched their wild idea turn into an annual tradition.

In 2021 Mike Street and Mike Barbee pulled enough strings to bring together the inaugural rendition of the low cost, low pressure youth baseball clinic. The idea was to get kids back to Archie Anderson wearing caps and gloves and see how things went. After a few sessions a couple dozen ballplayers from around the block had gotten in the swing of things, and the feedback was positive.

As any Field of Dreams fan knows, if you build it they will come, and that’s precisely what’s happened for Central Sandlot. Having just completed its third season of baseball tutelage under the sun, Central Sandlot boasted an average attendance of over 60 children this summer, with a high-water mark of 87 players between the ages of 4 and 12, although nobody’s checking birth certificates out there.

Mike Street has a good feel for what’s been working.

“I think it’s word of mouth, keeping it fun. Keeping it low key, and just kind of keeping our vision with what we want to do by giving the kids an experience and not putting a lot of pressure on them,” Street explained. “Everyone can come out and have a good time. We have divided it up and played sandlot style games, so it’s not just all stations all the time and skill development. We’re putting some competitiveness in it, too.”

This summer young ballplayers once again showed up on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings to learn America’s pastime and make new friends. For just $20 participants receive a certified Central Sandlot hat and T-shirt along with hands-on instruction several times a week for nearly two months. During that time volunteers rotate in and out, including local teams like Lower Columbia Baseball Club.

Earlier this month, LCBC’s Hilander Dental 18U took its turn running stations at the clinic. The Dentists, consisting of high school players from around the area, worked on throwing technique, wiffle ball swings, catchers’ stances, home run trots and in one overzealous example, dare devil bat flips.

Talon McGorty of Warrenton, Oregon, was the LCBC station leader who had to dodge a couple stray bats during the mock home run celebrations, but even those brushes with the emergency room didn’t damper his outlook on the event.

“It’s nice. I’m from a small town and we don’t do stuff like this, and this is really good for the community,” McGorty said. “It brought back lots of memories that I have with my brother and my friends from my small town and going to old tournaments.”

And it wasn’t just current LCBC players lending a hand. Former players like Kyle McCrady, an ex-MLB umpire himself, showed up to help shag balls and point kids in the right direction along with a smattering of current youth coaches and other people in baseball pants..

It’s exactly the type of pay-it-back help that a diamond in the rough needs to shine again.

“We’re a couple of veterans running around doing this stuff and we needed some youthful energy behind us to keep things going,” Street noted. “(Barbee and I) put a lot of years into helping and volunteering so we counted on people coming back, old ballplayers that we coached, people from the community. Guys like Joe (Bair) over there bringing his kids out; it’s invaluable to the kids. When the high school teams show up you can just see a different interest level in the kids and a relationship with them.”

As for the parents, they are legion and they primarily stuck to the shade of the first base line in a calm pastoral bliss that was unheard during the era of bare knuckle ballgames and dustups behind the batting cage.

“Our parent participation has been awesome,” Street said. “We haven’t had any negativity at all. Everything’s been very positive, really solid. We’re super excited and our volunteer base has been top notch.”

Back on the field, Connor Wesemann was also on hand helping out Central Sandlot with his LCBC teammates. Even though he’s a Kelso guy at heart he couldn’t help but see how important it was for Longview’s next generation of ballplayers to have another place to call home.

“It reminded me of when I was little and we’d have bigger guys come out,” Wesemann said. “I always looked up to them and thought, ‘Wow, that could be me someday.’ I thought they were the best players in the whole world.”

And once it was Wesemann’s turn to show the kids how to play, he said LCBC head coach Joe Bair had some advice before turning the American Legion players loose as “coaches” for a day.

“He told us to just try to have fun with the kids,” Wesemann said. ”Make them see what baseball really is, having fun and making friends and making memories. Memories were made out here today, that’s for sure.”

And the manufacturing of memories seems certain to continue going forward with a growing relationship between the city and Longview’s grassroots-iest organization. Just last week the Central Sandlot group was invited to a Cowlitz Black Bears game at Story Field where they were recognized for their efforts and dedication to the game, just like their Central Bambino forefathers from yesteryear used to do so proudly sporting their stylized “C” during humble opening ceremonies and closing celebrations.

Back at Archie Anderson, the old dugouts were filled to the brim with pea gravel and the crunch of footsteps across that boundary line left an old Central kid feeling like Moonlight Graham walking onto that old cornfield. Still, as a former representative of Round Table Pizza, Longview Fibre, Brent’s Quality Auto and a 1998 State champion All-Star team, there was a shadow of sadness that I could not shake even as the sun blazed hot on the field where many of my best memories were made.

Plainly spoken, it’s tough to see the old ballpark reduced to a relic of its former self. But the Central Sandlot folks have plans to put bench seats and a fence back where the old dugouts were stationed. And white bases have been added to the diamond, along with a real home plate that’s been anchored in. Even the historic Central Bambino scoreboard still hangs in center field, although its bulbs are all burnt out or broken.

It’s always been those “quirks” that gave Central Bambino and Archie Anderson Park any charm at all. And to see a new generation enjoying the same grass turns the conversation from what was once lost to what’s now been found again.

“There’s something about this place and holding this event at this park,” Barbee said as kids ran around eating snow cones handed out from a rented truck. “It just wouldn’t be the same over at John Null (Park).”

Having doubled its attendance two years running, Central Sandlot can attribute at least some of its growth over the years to the addition of FCA to the fold. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes handles the registration paperwork and liability forms and helps to get the word out about the clinics. The FCA factor also means that the clinics begin with a group prayer and end with a “mound visit” where baseball instructors switch hats and turn the field into a pulpit for 10 minutes while the children gather round and catch their breath.

And that’s perhaps the biggest difference between today and the days gone by down at Archie Anderson Park. If you grew up around the unholy stomping grounds of the old Central Bambino league, you know darn well neither the father, or the son, or the holy ghost had anything much to do with it. The only things we ever wondered was how many foul balls we had to return to get a free hot dog, and if Jesus Christ could hit a curveball.

But if it takes an act of God to resurrect the old ballfields and fill them full of laughing children, then so be it. More than a decade after the city of Longview abandoned baseball in the Highlands and left the old ballpark for dead, Central Sandlot has brought the place back to life; a true modern day miracle.

Central Sandlot clinics will resume again next June. Additional information can be found online with a simple search, or by calling 360-431-5800.