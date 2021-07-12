 Skip to main content
American Legion Baseball: LCBC's offense falls flat against NW Star Academy
editor's pick
American Legion Baseball

American Legion Baseball: LCBC's offense falls flat against NW Star Academy

LCBC Hilander Dental Carson Ness

Lower Columbia Baseball Club manager Joe Bair holds up Carson Ness at third base during the first day of action for Hilander Dental at the GSL college showcase tournament in Centralia on Wednesday, July 7.

 Josh Randolph, NW Baseball Report

RIDGEFIELD — Dependable run production eluded Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA Hilander Dental in a 12-2 loss in five innings at the hands of Northwest Star Academy on Sunday.

The Academy got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second, but LCBC had a quick answer with two runs in the bottom of the second. Ryan Cooney and Duane Falls each had an RBI in the inning as LCBC took a 2-1 lead.

NWSA unloaded in the third inning with six runs to take the lead right back. NWSA continued to build with three runs in the fourth to push its lead to 10-2. NWSA finished things off with two runs in the bottom of the fifth that gave them a walk-off with in five innings due to the ten run rule.

LCBC was unable to find any consistency at the plate as they managed just three hits on the game. Hilander Dental also struggled on defense and surrendered four errors, which NWSA was able to use to its advantage.

Jacobi Allen, Stephen Rooklidge and Carson Ness each singled to account for LCBC’s hits at the dish.

Comparatively, NWSA had the bats rolling at the plate with a baker's dozen worth of hits.

Jackson Toms got the start on the mound and went 2 2/3 innings before he was relieved after giving up five runs, three of which were earned, on five hits.

Sean McFarland relieved Toms, but gave up two runs before recording an out and Justin Morris took the hill to finish the third inning. Morris went 1 1/3 on the bump and allowed two runs before Drew Miller finished things out for LCBC and allowed NWSA’s final three runs.

Hilander Dental (8-12) is set to play Centralia at 5 p.m., Tuesday, at Wheeler Field.

Tags

