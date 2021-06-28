American Legion Baseball: LCBC's Hilander Dental roars back in Bend

BEND, Ore. — The hole kept getting deeper and deeper for the LCBC AAA Hilander Dental baseball team, but when the Dentists hit the bottom, they bounced back, reeling off three big innings in a row to beat Boss Baseball 13-12 in a nine-inning affair on Sunday.
The win snapped a short two-game skid, but like in their previous victory Jun 22 against Northwest Star Academy, the Dentists took full advantage of the extra two innings.
Down 11-1 after five innings, LCBC got its offense going with four runs in the top of the sixth. Boss answered with one of its own, but the Dentists came right back with another crooked number in the seventh, closing the gap to 12-8.
That’s how it would have ended in a usual game, but because of the decision to play nine innings, the Dentists had six more outs to work with, and they made them count. LCBC hammered out five more runs in the eighth to end the game on a 12-1 run, and that was enough to complete the comeback win.
Jacobi Allen went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, three RBIs, and a run scored. On the hill, the senior out of St. Helens, Ore. helped to keep the game within reach, tossing 4 ⅔ innings out of the bullpen, striking out seven, allowing two runs on six hits, and most importantly, putting up three straight zeroes to end the game with Boss on 12 runs.
Fellow St. Helens Lion, Kaleb Edwards — bound for LCC next season — added two hits. Kalama grad Ryan Cooney went 1-for-4 with a bases-clearing double and a walk. Kelso’s Tegan Connors went 0-for-1 in the book but drew three walks and a hit-by-pitch — two of which forced home runs — and came around to score three times.
Boss struck hard and early, putting up three runs off a walk and two hits against Mark Morris’ Tristan Warden, who left the game without recording an out.
The hosts at Vince Genna Stadium added another run in the second frame off of Justin Morris, then one more in the third to make it 6-1. Kalama’s Shayden Jones came in to get the Dentists out of the third, but allowed a run in the fourth. Boss put up another four-spot in the fifth, prompting Allen’s entrance.
Highlander Dental (4-5) will face the Vancouver Mavericks on Tuesday at Camas High School.
LCBC drops first game
One big inning was enough for Boss Baseball to win the first matchup of the weekend, beating LCBC AAA Hilander Dental 7-6 on Saturday.
Kalama’s Ryan Cooney tossed four solid innings in the start, allowing a run on three hits and striking out six, but when the Dentists went to the bullpen it got rough.
Naselle’s Kolten Lindstrom walked two and gave up two hits, and behind him, untimely errors didn’t help. Lindstrom recording just two outs and allowed five runs — though only one was earned — before Drew Miller replaced him and got the Dentists out of the frame.
Miller saw the final three innings out, giving up one run on one hit. On the other side, LCBC’s bats went cold in the middle innings, and two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth couldn’t close the gap all the way.