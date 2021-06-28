American Legion Baseball: LCBC's Hilander Dental roars back in Bend

BEND, Ore. — The hole kept getting deeper and deeper for the LCBC AAA Hilander Dental baseball team, but when the Dentists hit the bottom, they bounced back, reeling off three big innings in a row to beat Boss Baseball 13-12 in a nine-inning affair on Sunday.

The win snapped a short two-game skid, but like in their previous victory Jun 22 against Northwest Star Academy, the Dentists took full advantage of the extra two innings.

Down 11-1 after five innings, LCBC got its offense going with four runs in the top of the sixth. Boss answered with one of its own, but the Dentists came right back with another crooked number in the seventh, closing the gap to 12-8.

That’s how it would have ended in a usual game, but because of the decision to play nine innings, the Dentists had six more outs to work with, and they made them count. LCBC hammered out five more runs in the eighth to end the game on a 12-1 run, and that was enough to complete the comeback win.

Jacobi Allen went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, three RBIs, and a run scored. On the hill, the senior out of St. Helens, Ore. helped to keep the game within reach, tossing 4 ⅔ innings out of the bullpen, striking out seven, allowing two runs on six hits, and most importantly, putting up three straight zeroes to end the game with Boss on 12 runs.