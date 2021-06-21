American Legion Baseball: LCBC’s Hilander Dental finishes strong at Cowlitz Classic

Showtime put up runs in each of the first two innings before rattling off five more in the third to take a 7-0 lead. LCBC responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to help pull them within four.

LCBC added another run in the fourth, but Showtime struck back with three more runs in the sixth to push their lead to 10-4.

The Dentists didn’t go away quietly as they plated two in the bottom of the sixth, but once again the time limit came into play and LCBC didn’t get a final shot to make a comeback.

Connors went 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead LCBC at the plate.

LCBC finally got things rolling on Sunday morning with a 15-4 blowout of Centralia's I-5 Tacoma/Mountain Dew. The bats came alive and LCBC put together five runs in the top half of the third inning before doubling down with eight runs in the fourth to take a commanding 14-3 lead. Each team scored a run in the fifth, but LCBC closed it out quick enough to preserve the mercy-rule win.

Drew Miller was on in the batter’s box and finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead LCBC. Shayden Jones went 1-for-3 and also added three RBIs.

Tristan Warden got the win on the mound for LCBC, allowing three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.

Hilander Dental (2-3) is scheduled to play Northwest Star Academy at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at LCC's Story Field.

