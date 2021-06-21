American Legion Baseball: LCBC’s Hilander Dental finishes strong at Cowlitz Classic

Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team Hilander Dental experienced its faire share of ups and downs throughout the Cowlitz Classic tournament at David Story Field over the weekend, finishing with a 2-3 record as the host team. But LCBC's top squad finished strong with a big win on Sunday to move forward into the summer with some momentum.
After splitting the opening two games of the Cowlitz Classic, LCBC had back-to-back games on Saturday. In Game 1 against the Northwest Star Eagles, one bad inning cost them a chance at a win in an 8-6 loss.
LCBC jumped out early with three runs in the top half of the second. They then added insurance with another run in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Then, the Eagles blew the doors off. They plated eight runs in the bottom half of the fourth to take a big lead in just one inning of work with the sticks.
LCBC tried to rally back with two runs in the sixth to cut the Star Eagles' lead to two, but the time limit came into effect and LCBC didn’t get another shot at the plate in the seventh inning.
Tegan Connors helped lead LCBC at the plate and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jacobi Allen matched Connors with an identical stat line, but had the big hit on the day with a solo home run to add to LCBC’s offense.
Another big inning proved to be the difference maker in LCBC’s second Saturday game against Showtime North as they lost 10-6.
Showtime put up runs in each of the first two innings before rattling off five more in the third to take a 7-0 lead. LCBC responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to help pull them within four.
LCBC added another run in the fourth, but Showtime struck back with three more runs in the sixth to push their lead to 10-4.
The Dentists didn’t go away quietly as they plated two in the bottom of the sixth, but once again the time limit came into play and LCBC didn’t get a final shot to make a comeback.
Connors went 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead LCBC at the plate.
LCBC finally got things rolling on Sunday morning with a 15-4 blowout of Centralia's I-5 Tacoma/Mountain Dew. The bats came alive and LCBC put together five runs in the top half of the third inning before doubling down with eight runs in the fourth to take a commanding 14-3 lead. Each team scored a run in the fifth, but LCBC closed it out quick enough to preserve the mercy-rule win.
Drew Miller was on in the batter’s box and finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead LCBC. Shayden Jones went 1-for-3 and also added three RBIs.
Tristan Warden got the win on the mound for LCBC, allowing three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Hilander Dental (2-3) is scheduled to play Northwest Star Academy at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at LCC's Story Field.