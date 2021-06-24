 Skip to main content
American Legion Baseball: Errors cost Hilander Dental against Portland Eastside
editor's pick
Summer Baseball

American Legion Baseball: Errors cost Hilander Dental against Portland Eastside

Baseball stock

Two baseballs sit by home plate waiting for a game to start.

 McKenna Morin

Errors and an inability to bring baserunners home plagued Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team Hilander Dental in a 10-0 loss to Portland Eastside at Mark Morris High School on Wednesday.

It was a sloppy night in a dry heat for LCBC. The Dentists registered seven errors in the field and allowed Portland free baserunners all game as the visitors plated runs in five different innings.

Portland struck early with three runs in the second inning to take an early advantage over LCBC. Portland continued to add to its lead with a run in the fourth before breaking off for three more runs in the fifth to push its lead to 7-0. Portland kept piling it on with two more runs in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh to push the lead to 10.

LCBC managed to get six runners on base as they tallied five hits and one hit batsmen, but they couldn’t string them together to get any momentum or bring any runners home.

Ryan Cooney, Kolten Lindstrom, Stephen Rooklidge, Tristan Warden and Kaleb Edwards each recorded a hit for LCBC. Portland doubled LCBC’s hitting total with 10 hits on the game.

Jackson Toms got the start on the mound and pitched 3 2/3 innings while allowing six hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Portland scored four runs on Toms, but only one of them was earned due to the errors by the LCBC defense.

Joey Strange relieved Toms and got out of the fourth inning, but Portland scored three runs in the fifth before LCBC managed an out. Shayden Jones came in for Strange and pitched two full innings, allowing two runs on two hits before Jacobi Allen closed things out for LCBC in the ninth.

Hilander Dental (3-4) now heads on the road in the hot weather to take on Boss Baseball at 7 p.m., Saturday, in Bend, Ore.

Tags

