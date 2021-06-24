American Legion Baseball: Errors cost Hilander Dental against Portland Eastside

Errors and an inability to bring baserunners home plagued Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team Hilander Dental in a 10-0 loss to Portland Eastside at Mark Morris High School on Wednesday.

It was a sloppy night in a dry heat for LCBC. The Dentists registered seven errors in the field and allowed Portland free baserunners all game as the visitors plated runs in five different innings.

Portland struck early with three runs in the second inning to take an early advantage over LCBC. Portland continued to add to its lead with a run in the fourth before breaking off for three more runs in the fifth to push its lead to 7-0. Portland kept piling it on with two more runs in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh to push the lead to 10.

LCBC managed to get six runners on base as they tallied five hits and one hit batsmen, but they couldn’t string them together to get any momentum or bring any runners home.

Ryan Cooney, Kolten Lindstrom, Stephen Rooklidge, Tristan Warden and Kaleb Edwards each recorded a hit for LCBC. Portland doubled LCBC’s hitting total with 10 hits on the game.