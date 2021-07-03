American Legion Baseball: Dentists undone by A’s in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Hilander Dental squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club came up on the short end of a tight rope game at the Cowboy Classic on Friday, falling 4-2 against the Reno A’s.

The Dentists took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but only managed five hits on the day. Ryan Cooney led LCBC at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Tegan Connors was also 2-for-3 and Chance Cothren added a double.

Reno plated three runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead and added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh.

Jackson Toms spun the first four innings for LCBC and allowed just three hits and two runs, none of which were earned. Drew Miller finished the final three innings of work, allowing two earned runs on four hits. Jacobi Allen handled all seven innings of the catching duty.

Hilander Dental (5-7) was set to continue play at the Cowboy Classic on Saturday evening against Pocatello at 5 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m. versus the hosts from Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.