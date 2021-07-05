American Legion Baseball: Dentists suffer tough luck Saturday in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s top shelf program had a Saturday to forget during the Cowboy Classic falling 5-3 to Pocatello and 3-2 to the hosts from Twin Falls.

Against the Rebels of Pocatello catcher Kolten Lindstrom provided some pop for the Dentists, going 2-for3 with a triple. Ryan Cooney added an RBI single and Chance Cothren managed a single in the loss.

Things didn’t get any easier for LCBC against Twin Falls as they suffered a walk-off loss after entering the seventh inning with a two run lead.

Despite the tough break before a long drive home, Hilander Dental coach Joe Bair found positives for his boys of summer to dwell on before trying again later this week.

“Duane Falls pitched really well in his first start of the summer,” Bair said.

Falls allowed just one run on five hits over six innings before giving the ball up to the bullpen.

At the plate Tegan Connors and Jackson Toms both had two hits against the host team. Lindstrom added an RBI single.

Hilander Dental (5-9) is set to play a league doubleheader on Tuesday against the Vancouver Mavericks starting at 3:00 p.m. in Camas.

