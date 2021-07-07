American Legion Baseball: Dentists split twin bill with Mavs

CAMAS — Runs came early and often Tuesday down south, as LCBC AAA Hilander Dental split a pair of high-scoring games against the Vancouver Mavericks, winning the first matchup 11-5 before dropping the sequel 12-4.

The two sides combined for eight crooked numbers on the day, along with 42 hits.

Kalama’s Shayden Jones and St. Helens’ Jacobi Allen both had a pair of two-hit games, the former going 5-for-9 with three doubles and the latter going 4-for-6 with three more.

Kelso’s Tegan Connors and Warrenton’s Duane Falls both had three-hit games in the first game; the Dentists pounded out 16 hits as a squad, scoring in five of their six trips to the plate to turn a 5-5 game after two innings into a cruise of a win.

Kalama senior Ryan Cooney made it through two bumpy innings to start and then settled in, striking out four in 6 ⅓ innings of work before having to exit due to pitch count. Kaleb Edwards jogged out to the hill and didn’t waste any time, retiring two batters in quick succession to see the win out.