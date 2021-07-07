 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion Baseball: Dentists split twin bill with Mavs
0 comments
editor's pick
American Legion Baseball

American Legion Baseball: Dentists split twin bill with Mavs

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock

Baseballs and bats sit against a fence during the summer of 2020 while high school athletics were on hiatus due to COVID-19. On Monday, Wahkiakum got the spring season started with a baseball game against Morton-White Pass

 McKenna Morin

CAMAS — Runs came early and often Tuesday down south, as LCBC AAA Hilander Dental split a pair of high-scoring games against the Vancouver Mavericks, winning the first matchup 11-5 before dropping the sequel 12-4.

The two sides combined for eight crooked numbers on the day, along with 42 hits.

Kalama’s Shayden Jones and St. Helens’ Jacobi Allen both had a pair of two-hit games, the former going 5-for-9 with three doubles and the latter going 4-for-6 with three more.

Kelso’s Tegan Connors and Warrenton’s Duane Falls both had three-hit games in the first game; the Dentists pounded out 16 hits as a squad, scoring in five of their six trips to the plate to turn a 5-5 game after two innings into a cruise of a win.

Kalama senior Ryan Cooney made it through two bumpy innings to start and then settled in, striking out four in 6 ⅓ innings of work before having to exit due to pitch count. Kaleb Edwards jogged out to the hill and didn’t waste any time, retiring two batters in quick succession to see the win out.

Edwards started Game 2 for the Dentists and had a tough beginning of his own, allowing five runs in three innings. LCBC started to grind its way back, trimming the Vancouver lead to 5-3 in the middle of the fifth, but the Mavericks dropped seven runs on Jackson Toms and Joey Strange in the bottom of the inning to put it out of reach.

Cooney joined Allen and Jones with a two-hit game of his own in the second matchup, and R.A. Long junior Stephen Rooklidge added a double.

LCBC AAA Hilander Dental kicked off play at the College Showcase in Centralia on Wednesday, and will wrap up their slate Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News