American Legion Baseball: Dentists drop Toros to start Cowboy Classic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The big boys from Lower Columbia Baseball Club got right to work on Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho, defeating the Mountain View Toros of Meridian, Idaho 7-5 in their opening contest of the Cowboy Classic.

The win wasn’t the only fun that LCBC’s Hilander Dental had, though, as they made their traditional stop during their trip across state lines to enjoy the surrounding waterways and even indulged in a little cliff diving.

But once it was time to play, the Dentists were all business.

Ryan Cooney picked up the win for Hilander Dental, going 6 ⅔ innings on the mound. The Kalama grad scattered eight hits but walked just one batter in order to limit the damage to five runs. Seth McFarland relieved Cooney in the seventh inning and walked two batters before handing the rawhide over to Drew Miller for the one-out save.

“Cooney did a great job setting the tone on the mound. Our defense made some great plays behind him,” LCBC skipper Joe Bair said.

Bair tabbed Miller as one of the Dentists’ defensive standouts with several clutch plays at the hot corner before assuming the closer role.

“Shayden Jones and Drew Miller made some big time plays on the left side of the infield,” Bair said.