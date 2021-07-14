American Legion Baseball: Dentists demolish I-5 crew with good ol’ fashioned grunt work

CENTRALIA —A baby giraffe looks just like a big giraffe when it’s born, just smaller. The start of Tuesday’s American Legion Baseball game at Wheeler Field wasn’t like that at all. It was more like a writhing maggot, completely unrecognizable from the huge biting horse fly it would soon become.
After two scoreless innings between Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Hilander Dental (AAA) and the hosts from I-5 Toyota/Mountain Dew, the visitors suddenly turned into annoying house guests that could not be squashed no matter how vigorously the home team swatted.
When the dust settled LCBC had pounded out 21 hits on the way to a 21-3 win over their foes from Lewis County.
“We’ve been a roller coaster,” LCBC skipper Joe Bair said. “Like, we started out 2-0 in the College Showcase, and then we lost a game we probably should have won and then we got ten-runned on Sunday, so for us it’s just about being consistent.”
On Tuesday, though, the Dentists were able to put it all together over the course of seven innings before heading back south on I-5 with a confidence boosting victory in hand.
“I think it started on the mound with Kolten Lindstrom,” Bair noted. “He went out there and it’s his second really good outing in a row. When you can go out and not walk guys, which our first three guys did, then you’re going to be successful.”
Indeed, Lindstrom was successful. Over three innings of work the Naselle righty allowed three hits but no runs while striking out two batters and walking none.
“I was just trying to throw strikes because I knew I had a good defense behind me,” Lindstrom said, noting that he was able to weaponize his curveball/slider hybrid. “I was feeling my changeup pretty good today, too.”
After two scoreless innings for both sides to start the game the LCBC squad put up a half dozen runs in the top of the third, setting up Lindstrom’s final half inning of dominance before the bullpen got involved.
That half inning of dominance started out with a walk to Duane Falls who eventually moved up to second base on a passed ball. Justin Morris and Tegan Connors then coaxed walks to load the bases and Shayden Jones kept the trend going, milking a free pass to bring Falls home to score. Allen then ripped a single down the left field line to score Morris and Connors before Ryan Cooney bounced a seeing-eye single up the middle to plate Jones.
A walk to Drew Miller in the next at bat finally brought an end to Hunter Lutman’s misadventure on the mound but it was far from the end of the Dentists’ offensive onslaught. Hyde Parrish took over the pitching duties for I-5 Toyota/Mt. Dew and promptly tossed a passed ball to bring in one more run before walking Cothren to load the bases. When Falls chopped a ball to third base it was fielded by Evan Stadjuhar, who promptly stepped on his bag and tossed it across the diamond but the throw clipped off the corner of the first baseman’s mitten to allow one more run to score.
All those runs did plenty to cure whatever might have previously ailed the boys from LCBC.
“It makes me feel way more confident when I have a lot of runs on the board, that’s for sure,” Lindstrom said.
The offensive outburst wasn’t the only thing boosting the Dentists’ confidence on the diamond. Lindstrom pointed out that catcher Jacobi Allen also has a knack for filling his pitchers’ proverbial cup until there is confidence overflowing.
“It helps a lot when you’ve got a good catcher back there, so it’s really nice,” Lindstrom said. “ He’s good with framing, he’s got a really good arm.”
Allen also put in work with a club in his hand, notching three hits, scoring four runs and driving in three runs. That output included a two-RBI double to the wall in left-center field that included a resounding grunt as the catcher ripped his stick through the zone.
“Ya...He’s a big grunter,” Lindstrom said with a laugh.
And LCBC continued to make big noises with their bats and mouths the rest of the game, plating four runs in the fourth, six more in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to land on black jack.
Tegan Connors and Jackson Toms both notched three hits in the win. Jones, fresh off an All-State series appearance, added a two-RBI double off the Fred’s Discount Tire sign in right-center field while Cooney, Sean McFarland, Drew Miller and Duane Falls all tallied two hits in the game.
“It’s easy to lose focus in a game when it starts to get put away but guys came in off the bench had good at bats and starters who stayed in the game had good at bats and we didn’t run the bases like crazy,” Bair said.
The Dentists’ skipper was also pleased with the performance of his bullpen arms who continued to pound the strike zone even though they had wiggle room to spare. Morris took over for Lindstrom to start the fourth inning and tossed three innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts to his name. Miller finished the game off with a 1-2-3 seventh frame.
For the home team, their offense first perked up in the fourth inning when they bunched up singles on Morris before he found his command. Jeron Martin was the only Toyota Dew player to notch multiple hits on the day. Cole Wasson managed one hit and notched two RBIs in the contest. Hazen Hoffman, Tate Quarnstrom, Stadjuhar and Lane Sahlin each managed base knocks to account for the rest of the home team’s hits.
LCBC (9-12) will now pack their bags to head for Denver. While there they hope to win a couple ballgames and watch in person as Mark Morris alum Bud Black manage the Colorado Rockies.
I-5 Toyota/Mountain Dew is scheduled to play Rural Baseball Inc. in a doubleheader at W.F. West starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.