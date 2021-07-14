American Legion Baseball: Dentists demolish I-5 crew with good ol’ fashioned grunt work

Indeed, Lindstrom was successful. Over three innings of work the Naselle righty allowed three hits but no runs while striking out two batters and walking none.

“I was just trying to throw strikes because I knew I had a good defense behind me,” Lindstrom said, noting that he was able to weaponize his curveball/slider hybrid. “I was feeling my changeup pretty good today, too.”

After two scoreless innings for both sides to start the game the LCBC squad put up a half dozen runs in the top of the third, setting up Lindstrom’s final half inning of dominance before the bullpen got involved.

That half inning of dominance started out with a walk to Duane Falls who eventually moved up to second base on a passed ball. Justin Morris and Tegan Connors then coaxed walks to load the bases and Shayden Jones kept the trend going, milking a free pass to bring Falls home to score. Allen then ripped a single down the left field line to score Morris and Connors before Ryan Cooney bounced a seeing-eye single up the middle to plate Jones.

