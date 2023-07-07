Jackson Cox, the Colorado Rockies 2022 first-round draft pick and Toutle Lake High School graduate, has begun his professional career in earnest. The former Fighting Ducks has been pitching with the Rockies single A affiliate, the Fresno Grizzlies in the California League, since May.

On July 3, Cox made a start against Stockton. The 19-year-old right-hander pitched three scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits. Cox struck out nine batters and walked two in what turned out to be his best outing of the season, so far.

In nine games and eight starts to open his professional career at the single A level, Cox has had mixed results. He has pitched 27 innings and has a 1-0 record, but also sports an ERA of 8.33 and a 2.07 WHIP. Cox has 27 strikeouts and 20 walks.