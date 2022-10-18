A Sailor's Guide to Rebirth: Seattle Mariners taking hard-earned lessons into offseason of optimism

SEATTLE — The champagne bottles were waiting to be popped, but Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had something to say first.

The team had just clinched its first postseason berth in 21 years with a walk-off home run by catcher Cal Raleigh and Servais wanted his players to know that while the ensuing celebration would be this team's first, they should get used to it because it would not be there last.

“We’re just getting started,” Sevais said to the players all gathered around him in ski goggles with bottles in hand.

His bold proclamation is easy to understand.

Rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez is 21 years old and just finished batting .284 with 28 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 147 OPS+ for 6.0 WAR. He was an All-Star and will likely be the AL Rookie of the Year. Catcher

Cal Raleigh just finished a sophomore season at the age of 25 in which he put up 4.2 WAR with a 122 OPS+ over 120 games.

Ty France, 28, earned his first All-Star Game selection and is entering his first arbitration season with the club, meaning he’s signed through the 2025 season.

Then there’s the young pitching.

Logan Gilbert, 25, pitched 185.2 innings with a 3.20 ERA in his second season with the team.

Rookie starter George Kirby, who was brilliant in Game 3 with seven shutout innings against Houston, threw 130 innings with a 3.39 ERA.

Reliever Andres Munoz was just 23 years old this season, and rookie Matt Brash, 24, developed into a top relief arm for the team.

Those four join a pitching staff which now has Luis Castillo, 29, signed for five more seasons and 2021 Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray under team control for another four seasons. Meanwhile, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen, two other pitchers who filled the rotation in 2022, are both under contract for the 2023 season.

Despite falling to the Astros in three excruciatingly close games, the Mariners checked off a number of important boxes in 2022. From making the postseason, to winning a series and hosting a home playoff game, the outlook heading into this offseason is vastly different than any time in recent memory.

Given the youth of so many key contributors on the Mariners roster, the 2022 season was as much about getting to the dance and experiencing the stage as it was about winning it all.

“We’re right there,” Servais said after the team fell 1-0 in a record-setting 18 innings to Houston in front of a sold out crowed in Seattle, Saturday. “The number of young players we had play a key role in this series is going to benefit us moving forward.”

The players needed the experience, and frankly the front office and the coaching staff needed answers on key questions.

For one, is the bullpen as currently constituted capable of executing in the postseason against the best teams in the sport? Is the lineup strong enough top to bottom, or are there weak spots that need fixing, particularly at designated hitter, in the middle infield and in the outfield?

After a 2-3 record in this year's playoffs, at least some of those answers were provided for Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and newly promoted general manager Justin Hollander.

For his part, Servais also had takeaways from the postseason run that he'll lean on going forward.

“There’s no question in my mind that we’ve started something that we believe very strongly in. We have a great corps of young players,” Servais said. “We’re learning a lot. The last week and a half has been a very valuable learning lesson for all of us.”

Now the impetus is on Dipoto, Hollander and the rest of the front office to make the necessary moves to augment the major league roster. They've got to attain a level that will close the gap with the AL West division-winning Houston Astros, who not only won the division over Seattle by 16 games, but swept the Mariners in a tightly-contested best-of-five American League Divisional Series.

Seattle won 90 games in 2021. They won the same number in 2022 with Rodriguez just a 21-year-old rookie and a rotation which featured a rookie in Kirby, a sophomore in Gilbert and Castillo only for the stretch run after coming over in trade at the deadline.

What can they achieve moving forward with Kirby cut loose (no innings limit) and a full season of Castillo? What can the club accomplish if it increases the runs scored metric from 690 to somewhere north of 770 while keeping the runs allowed number at 623 (2022 totals)?

Of course nothing stays constant. The league will change. The Mariners opponents will get better and some may get worse. The team will have to decide what to do with free agents Mitch Haniger, Adam Frazier, Carlos Santana, Matt Boyd and Curt Casali.

Has outfielder Jarred Kelenic shown enough to earn a starting role in 2023 or does he need more time in the minors? The same question applies to outfielder Taylor Trammell. Those two players are 23 and 25, respectively.

Injuries will be a factor, too, of course. Cal Raleigh was first in line when he revealed Saturday that he'd been playing a torn ligament in his thumb and a bone chip floating around in his hand. Now the Big Dumper is set for offseason surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery by Opening Day.

Yet, as the Mariners enter a pivotal offseason prior to opening up the 2023 season, the knowledge is there that the organization has built a strong base from which to work off of and the goal has been set – it’s time to win a championship for Seattle.

“It’s very addicting. I know it is for me,” Servais said. “This is what we work so hard for… but as we pack up our lockers and take some time off you know, now you get into the offseason, you really have to go to work again."

And the Mariners skipper, the one who fought side by side with this players in Anaheim and all the way down to the bitter end, wasn't done there.

“We’re starved to get playoff baseball here, we got it here, now we need to take the next step and look to improve our club in any way we can,” Servais added. “We’re still behind the Astros. I’ll keep saying it, the World Series will go through Houston.”

The toughest losses often teach us the most important lessons. The Mariners know they have to improve. Now it’s time to go do it.