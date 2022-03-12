Baseball’s Back: R.A. Long hosts Toledo and Adna for jamboree

Last year's baseball season was nothing short of a scramble. With COVID-19 condensing sports seasons to their bare bones components, most teams had just five days between their first friendly meeting and digging their cleats into the dirt against another team.

This year welcomes the return to a more typical schedule, and with it comes the freedom to properly prepare for the road ahead. That’s exactly what R.A. Long had in mind when the Lumberjacks welcomed Toledo and Adna to the Lumberyard Friday for a brief jamboree that gave each team a chance to play a pair of three-inning games and see how they stacked up before the regular season gets underway next week.

in what was hopefully a sign of good things to come the baseball gods were even able to work their magic, giving the teams a blue sky backdrop for the season's soft opening.

The Lumberjacks are taking full advantage of the extra time as they enter year two of Ryan Littlefield’s tenure as head coach. So far, Littlefield says he can already see the improvement.

“I think we’ll cover a lot of ground (this season) just based on the way we’re practicing and just the presence of all the players that are returning,” Littlefield said. “I just feel like we’re so much further ahead and we’re all pulling the rope in the same direction. That makes it a lot easier to coach.”

Littlefield’s first season as skipper was trial by fire. With barely any time to prepare at all, the team had to get acquainted with their new coach and wrap their heads around his philosophies all while they played out their rapid fire 12-game slate.

Littlefield, who said last season felt like starting at “ground zero” is already seeing the team’s work paying dividends on the field as the Jacks rolled over Adna 8-1 and tied Toledo 0-0 in six total innings of play on a sunny Friday afternoon.

“The biggest improvement we see so far is in our pitching and defense,” he said. “Last year, that completely took us out of games. We would have one blowup inning where we would walk multiple people, have multiple errors, they’d put up a crooked number and we’d be out of the game. It didn’t matter what we did on offense.”

Speaking of offense, Sammy Hopper shined in the Jacks’ win over the Pirates, finishing 2-for-3 with five RBIs.

“Sammy Hopper is out of this world talented,” Littlefield said. “He’s another one of those guys we expect big things from.”

The Jacks will still be green this season with plenty of sophomores filling out the lineup. But after a summer of barnstorming and an offseason of workouts, Littlefield knows he can rely on those underclassmen when the Jacks hit the diamond again.

Stephen Rooklidge returns as one of the senior leaders for the Jacks, where he’ll patrol the outfield in center.

“Stephen Rooklidge is an excellent centerfielder and he gets on base consistently,” Littlefield said.

Jared Childers will be behind the dish for the Jacks and when he’s not in catcher’s gear he can hop on the mound and be effective. He can also swing the bat from both sides of the plate.

“I’d go as far as to say he’s probably the best defensive catcher in this league,” Littlefield said of his sophomore backstop. “I feel confident in saying that…he’s a really talented pitcher too.”

Childers showed his stuff on the bump in RAL’s matchup with Toledo, helping them hold their ground in a scoreless tie. Childers hopes to be a vital part of RAL’s robust sophomore crew, but right now he’s just happy to be back between the lines.

“It feels really good to be able to play ball again,” Childers said. “Seeing it outside rather than in the cage, and getting in-game experience to get ready for the season.”

Childers, who saw varsity run as a freshman last year, already has a much better feeling about the trajectory of this club.

“It’s really motivating seeing how far we’ve come from last year, with only a couple days of practice before our first game to having several weeks,” Childers said.

With all that extra prep time, the Jacks aren’t making any excuses and have big goals for 2022.

“I told them if their goal wasn’t to win a league championship then they probably shouldn’t come out this year,” Littlefield said.

Over in the Riverhawks dugout, a familiar face will be managing Toledo this season as Mack Gaul takes the reins as skipper.

Gaul, who pitched at the University of Washington and Central Washington University during his collegiate career, is a 2013 graduate of Toledo and has answered the ever-persuasive call of the diamond.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of baseball,” Gaul said. “I stepped away from the game after I graduated college and I got a teaching job at Toledo and it’s a dream job essentially — a teacher and a coach.”

Gaul takes control of a Riverhawks program that finished 6-7 in last year’s abbreviated season. This year he'll be looking to make big strides with a full schedule ahead.

The Riverhawks impressed their first-year skipper on Friday, picking up a 9-0 win against Adna before tying the Jacks.

“Any time a 2B team can hang with a team that’s two classifications above what they are, that’s pretty good,” Gaul said.

He’s also starting to uncover his squad’s identity at this early juncture.

“We can pitch and we can field the ball,” Gaul said. “We’ve got to work on some things at the plate, but defensively I think that’s going to be our strong point this year.

As a hurler himself, the strong play from atop the bump was a welcomed sight and something Gaul hopes to see more this year.

“I was a pitcher, so I don’t like to let runs come across the plate,” Gaul said. “As you can see from today’s showing it’s defense first before the plate. It’s always defense that wins the championships.”

Gavin Frewing impressed his new coach with his work on the mound in the early game, shutting out the Pirates in a 1-2-3 inning to close things out.

“That was a little bit of a surprise,” Gaul said. “He’s been battling a hurt knee all week and he came out there and shoved it.”

The Riverhawks will also rely on Winlock transfer Conor Gilreath in the batter’s box, who nearly left The Lumberyard with a shot to the warning track on Friday. However, that blast only resulted in a single as Gilreath got started on a premature home run trot.

“That’s something that won’t happen again,” Gaul said with a preseason grin on his face.

In terms of leadership, the Riverhawks will look no further than senior shortstop/center fielder Justin Filla. Filla said he and his teammates know Gaul is “the real deal” thanks to his resume and hopes the team can build on that.

“I just hope to see our team improve and just get more games in and just have a good time and not have to worry about games getting canceled because of COVID,” Filla said.

Of course, there’s still the good, old-fashioned rainouts to worry about.

The full slate of postseason games also has both Gaul and Filla intrigued.

“Actually having State, I want to see how well we’ll do and how we’ll fare against other teams,” Filla said.

Gaul mentioned the powerhouse that is Toutle Lake, but also thinks his team can make some waves this season.

“It’s more what these guys want to put into it,” Gaul said. “I think a State finish is a realistic possibility.”

Gaul was also impressed with his team’s chemistry, with Gilreath serving as the social ringleader. The Riverhawks get along with each other well and apparently share the same taste in sodas.

“This team loves Mug root beer,” Gilreath said. “I don’t know what it is. It’s Mug root beer with these guys.”

Soft drink preferences aside, the Riverhawks have had a bit of turnover at the head coaching spot over the last several years, but Gaul hopes to put a stop to the carousel for a good long while.

“I’m not going anywhere…I plan on doing this until I’m done teaching as well,” Gaul said.

Both the Jacks and Riverhawks will open their seasons on the road on Monday. R.A. Long will be across the Cowlitz River taking on Kelso, and Toledo will head to Tenino to take on the Beavers.

