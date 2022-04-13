Baseball roundup: RAL shut out, wastes pitching gem against Bay

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long baseball team couldn’t make the most of a gem out of Lonnie Brown Jr., falling 1-0 in walk-off fashion to Hudson’s Bay in its return to play Wednesday.

Brown scattered five hits, a walk, and a hit batter over 6 ⅓ innings, and struck out six.

“Lonnie Brown was awesome,” RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said. “Best outing on the mound we’ve had in two years.”

Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, Hudson’s Bay’s Chanz Flores was just as good, if not a little bit better. The Eagles’ hurler needed only 75 pitches to get through all seven innings, allowing just two hits and two walks and keeping RAL off the scoreboard completely.

For six and a half innings, Brown and Flores traded zeroes, one after the other. In the bottom of seventh, Hudson’s Bay finally got it done at the plate with a leadoff walk, a sacrifice bunt, a steal of third, and an RBI ground ball to walk it off then and there.

Stephen Rooklidge got on base twice for the Lumberjacks, going 1-for-2 at the top of the lineup with a walk. Logan Dorland had the only other hit, and Brown drew a walk.

R.A. Long (3-5) was set to get another crack at Hudson’s Bay in Cowlitz County, hosting the Eagles at Story Field on Thursday evening. After that, the Jacks will open their two-game set with Ridgefield on Friday at the RORC.

Clatskanie run-ruled by Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Clatskanie baseball team got a bit wild out near the coast Wednesday, losing 12-0 in five innings to the Warriors.

The Tigers needed four pitchers to see out four innings on the hill, and the quartet combined to issue 14 free passes to go along with six hits.

Ayden Boursaw started things off with a scoreless first inning, but ran into trouble in the second. He was charged with four runs in the frame, but Brendon Schroll gave up another four before Clatskanie could get back into the dugout. Nelson Warren gave up two runs in the bottom of the third and another two in the fourth before being pulled with no outs. Caleb Bostic had the cleanest outing, getting out of the fourth without allowing another run.

Topher Mcdonnell, Ben Blackwood,n Warren, Boursaw, and Dylan Blackwood all knocked singles for Clatskanie, but the Tigers couldn’t put anything together to get a run of their own home.

Clatskanie (2-4) was set to have another road trip Thursday, playing at Taft to finish its week.

