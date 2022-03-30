Baseball Roundup: Castle Rock comebacks stall out vs Seton Catholic

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets could see the light at the end of the tunnel but couldn’t quite reach that promised land where victories reside, dropping both ends of a 1A TriCo baseball doubleheader to Seton Catholic on Tuesday, 10-8 and 10-7.

Castle Rock held leads entering the final inning of both contests but watched the Cougars rally back in both games in their last at bat.

“Overall we competed the whole day and were in each game until the end,” said Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson. “Proud of the energy and ability to be great teammates, today was a lot of fun.”

The Rockets fell behind 4-0 after three innings in the opener but then put up five runs in the sixth to claim an 8-5 advantage. The Cougars responded in kind, however, and put up five runs of their own in the seventh before holding Castle Rock scoreless in the bottom of the seventh.

Carter Stennick notched a hit, a run and a stolen base in Game 1. Tony Enyeart and Wyatt Gitteau each added a hit and a run, and Trevor Rogen scored a pair of runs.

Owen Erickson started the game for Castle Rock before handing the ball off to what became a series of relievers including Steven Randolph and Trevor Rogen.

In the nightcap the Rockets held a 7-6 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning but then surrendered four runs and left the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the fifth before the game was called off due to darkness.

Khaymen Gilman, Tyler Ross and Carter Stennick handled the pitching chores in Game 2.

“I’m super proud of our staff for stepping up and pounding the zone,” Johnson said. “Owen Erickson, Steven Randolph, and Khaynen Gilman pitched great and competed.”

Rogen had a hit and two runs in the day’s second affair.

“Trevor Rogen had an amazing day, stroking the ball and selling out in the field,” Johnson said. “Our outfield was outstanding and our bats came alive!”

Johnson also pointed out Enyeart, Stennick and Gilman for their performances at the plate.

Castle Rock (0-7, 0-2 league) is scheduled to play at Seton Catholic on Friday at 3 p.m.

Stout fans 10, Rainier stumbles at Scio

SCIO, Ore. — One day after defeating Corbett 25-1 at home the Rainier baseball team fell 4-3 on the road to Scio in a non-league contest.

The Columbians grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third but a three spot from the Loggers in the sixth inning put the home team over the top.

Rainier starting pitcher Austin Stout pitched 5 ⅔ innings with ten strikeouts before running into trouble.

“(We) led until the bottom of the 6th inning,” Rainier coach David Weaver said. “After two hit batters and a walk, (we) gave up a two-out, three run double by Scio's nine-hitter, Cody Roofener, who went 2-for-4.”

Josh Ellis finished the day’s work for Rainier on the hill but the damage was already done.

Rainier had four hits on the day but stranded 14 runners on base and couldn’t push one across home plate after the fourth inning.

Rainier (2-1) is scheduled to host South Umpqua on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

