Back when a barber brought the Trail Blazers to town

People always say things were simpler in the olden days.
Bill Ammons proved that adage back in 1970 when he dialed up the telephone operator to get ahold of the Portland Trail Blazers’ owner, Harry Glickman, to find out if he could help put on the fledgling franchise’s very first game. The best part was that Ammons wanted to bring the Blazers to Longview.
Ammons was sitting in his barbershop when the idea took root and decided to give the brand new NBA owner a ring to see if he could host the team’s inaugural game at Mark Morris High School. The game wouldn’t count in the standings, but it would bring big NBA players to the small town and help to grow the fan base on the north side of the Columbia River.
“I was about 28 years old and I loved sports my whole life. I was just sitting there and said, ‘You know what, I’m calling Harry Glickman.’ He and I just kind of clicked then. I still can’t believe I put that on,” Ammons said.
The deal that Glickman and Ammons struck stated that all the ticket money had to go to charity. The Longview Progress Center, which works to help children meet their developmental marks by age three, wound up as the financial beneficiary of the one-off arrangement.
After weeks of planning and coordinating the game tipped off in the Monarchs’ gymnasium, now named Ted M. Natt Court, on September 24, 1970. While the official tally says 2,800 people were on hand at Mark Morris to see the Blazers budding stars, Ammons says he knows there were more.
The shiny new band of Blazers boasted a roster with familiar names such as NBA vet Stan McKenzie, Rick Adelman and former Oregon Duck Jim Barnett as they took on the Warriors, then of San Francisco.
“A lot of big studs were there. They played their top guys. There was real talent out there. It was a real game,” Ammons said.
Ammond, a life-long Cowlitz County resident, added that while most people were expecting a blowout the Blazers were able to keep pace in their first trip out of the gate. The 119-118 loss to the Warriors was enough to prove that the new team from Portland was for real.
“I was fortunate enough to meet them all. I sat with them before the game and talked to everyone. They all said this is a cool place. The players were impressed so many people came out,” Ammons remembered.
Sitting in the front row of that game was a young teenager named Kirc Roland. Now a fixture on the radio and the athletic director of Lower Columbia College, Roland said the moment Ammons told him the Blazers were coming to town he realized the day would be historic.
“I was a boy who all of a sudden had a NBA game being played in my hometown. You just had to be there. It’s a pretty cool story that a young guy like Bill (Ammons) would call Glickman and get this event here,” Roland said.
Roland’s favorite part of the whole event occurred during warm ups. He and a friend were sitting front row thanks to Ammons who had let them in early. As the Warriors went through their preparatory paces a ball bounced Roland’s way. When none of the players came to fetch it Roland and his anonymous friend hid the roundball behind their backs and went home with a remarkable souvenir.
(Editor’s note: Although Terry Porter leads the franchise with 1,182 steals, it appears Roland is the answer to the trivia question regarding who claimed the first takeaway in Portland Trailblazers history.)
“The next day we were shooting hoops in the driveway with a leather NBA basketball. It was a prize possession,” Roland said. “We didn’t realize playing with a leather ball on the concrete would get it messed up, but how cool is that. Back in those days you couldn’t just go to the store and buy a NBA ball.”
Roland also recalls that Blazers legend Jerry Lucas refused to play during the game because he thought the court floor was too hard.
“It wasn’t until years later, when I played basketball at Mark Morris and understood what he meant,” Roland said.
That offensive floor has since been replaced but a plaque commemorating the event now hangs on the wall in the hallway near the concession stand outside the gym.
Ammons believes the huge crowd, the big names, and the professional grade skills on display at the game helped to ignite many local teams. He says that after the Blazers played in Longview there were numerous new AAU teams that seemed to sprout up overnight.
“That first game was talked about for years. It spurred all these young guys up here. This crowd wasn’t used to seeing 7-foot-tall guys who could dunk like no tomorrow,” Ammons explained. “It was a real experience, a tremendous event. To get that kind of crowd was great. I feel fortunate to have been able to do it and I was just a kid. I am so proud of that.”
Roland said the game remains a highlighted memory for him. To watch stars like Hall of Famer Pat Riley play in his hometown and his future high school was a once in a lifetime kind of deal.
“You have got to understand it was a different time,” Roland said. “It was the 70’s. You wouldn’t see that in today’s world. The game was an exhibition game, so it didn’t really count. But it counted to Longview. It’s a little piece of history in this town because of Bill.”
Warriors 119, Blazers 118
Blazers;39;29;29;21;-;118
Warriors;25;30;26;38;-;119
BLAZERS— Manning 8, Gregor 17, L. Ellis 19, Barnett 23, Adelman 7, McKenzie 23, Petrie 14, Murray 2, Riley 5.
WARRIORS— Lucas 28, J. Ellis 22, Thurmond 12, Jones 1, Mullins 20, Fontaine 21, Portman 6, Bartolome 2, Smith 7.
