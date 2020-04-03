Back when a barber brought the Trail Blazers to town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

People always say things were simpler in the olden days.

Bill Ammons proved that adage back in 1970 when he dialed up the telephone operator to get ahold of the Portland Trail Blazers’ owner, Harry Glickman, to find out if he could help put on the fledgling franchise’s very first game. The best part was that Ammons wanted to bring the Blazers to Longview.

Ammons was sitting in his barbershop when the idea took root and decided to give the brand new NBA owner a ring to see if he could host the team’s inaugural game at Mark Morris High School. The game wouldn’t count in the standings, but it would bring big NBA players to the small town and help to grow the fan base on the north side of the Columbia River.

“I was about 28 years old and I loved sports my whole life. I was just sitting there and said, ‘You know what, I’m calling Harry Glickman.’ He and I just kind of clicked then. I still can’t believe I put that on,” Ammons said.

The deal that Glickman and Ammons struck stated that all the ticket money had to go to charity. The Longview Progress Center, which works to help children meet their developmental marks by age three, wound up as the financial beneficiary of the one-off arrangement.