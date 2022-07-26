 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Babe Ruth Regionals

Babe Ruth Regionals: Longview 14's storm back to beat Alberta

Longview 14s

The Longview Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star team.

 Courtesy of Mike Barbee

FERNDALE — The Longview 14-year-old All-Star team didn’t let a crooked inning get the best of them in their second game of the Regional Tournament on Tuesday, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Alberta, Canada 6-3 to pick up their first win of the tournament.

Alberta placed three runs on Longview in the bottom of the third after Longview broke a scoreless tie in the top of the inning, but they didn’t let it burn them. Longview bounced back with an RBI double from Reilly O’Farrell, followed by an RBI single off the bat of Brayden Hoffman in the ensuing at-bat to tie the game at 3-3-.

Jaeger Johnson gave Longview the lead with a two-run double in the top of the sixth to go up 5-3.

Jerry Neighbors started the game and tossed two innings while allowing two earned runs on just one hit. O’Farrell took over in the third and surrendered just one unearned run on four hits before Trajen Ford tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to just two hits to close things out for Longview.

O’Farrell finished 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored and Johnson went 2-for-3 with the go-ahead RBIs in the sixth inning.

Longview was set to continue pool play against Montana at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

