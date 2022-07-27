Babe Ruth Regionals: Longview 14's falls late to Belgrade

FERNDALE — The Longview 14-year-old All-Star team erased a 4-0 deficit against the Belgrade (Mont.) Bandits, but a late run doomed them in a 5-4 loss, their second of pool play at the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament on Wednesday.

Belgrade built up a 4-0 lead after plating three runs in the second inning, but Longview rallied at the plate and fought back. Jaeger Johnson stayed hot at the dish and doubled in a run to put Longview on the board in the fourth, then came around to score on an error to cut Belgrade’s lead in half to 4-2.

Running out of time and in desperate need of a big hit to turn the tide, Robert Williamson answered the call with a bases-loaded double to score a pair and tie the game at 4-4.

But despite the momentum flowing through Longview’s dugout, Belgrade managed to work in a run in the bottom of the sixth on a ground ball to the right side that turned out to be the difference in the game.

Williamson, Trajen Ford and Brayden Hoffman each collected two hits on the game to lead Longview at the plate.

Brayden Hoffman had the most successful stint on the mound for Longview, tossing four innings in relief and allowing just one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.

Longview gets back to pool play action at 1 p.m. on Thursday against South Oregon.