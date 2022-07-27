Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso 15's open with win over Idaho

KELSO — Whenever a host team takes the field in a tournament, they always have a large target on their backs along with a hefty helping of skepticism as to whether or not they actually belong there. But the Kelso 15-year-old All-Stars erased those doubts in their first pool play game of the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Tournament on Tuesday, downing CO-County of Idaho 5-2.

“It’s a big deal because a lot of times when you are the host team you’re not necessarily a good team,” Kelso coach Travis Keele said. “We proved it with the 15's last year, and we proved it getting this W today.”

Pitching can be the big question mark at the 15-year-old level, but Kelso has pieced together a rotation that helped keep Idaho in check, holding the visitors off nearly every time they threatened with one or more runners in scoring position.

Cody Stroebel got the start on the mound for Kelso and went as long as the 75-pitch count would allow, tossing 4 2/3 innings while allowing just two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.

“Cody’s pitched well all year,” Keele said. “I told him a week ago he was starting this game…he wanted this game.”

Jacob LaFever took over for Stroebel in the fifth and just added to his teammate's strong performance. LaFever allowed just two hits over 1 1/3 before handing it over to Cory Cochran, who closed out the game with a hitless seventh frame.

“Jake came in and anchored the ship and then Cory came in and finished,” Keele said.

But where Kelso was able to keep Idaho from registering a big, dam-breaking hit, the boys in blue and gold managed some timely hitting to take control.

Baryden Kannas singled home LaFever in the home half of the first inning to put Kelso on the board, then ripped a triple in the third to score LaFever again, giving Kelso a 2-0 lead. A groundball from Zack Edwards managed to score Kannas to give Kelso a 3-0 advantage after three.

Idaho chipped back with a run in the fourth, then another in the fifth, but a Stroebel double in the fifth put runners on second and third for Cochran, who singled both runs home to put Kelso back up by three runs at 5-2.

“We pieced together some really good hits today…we really centered the ball up today and hit some nice line drives,” Keele said.

Kannas, LaFever, Stroebel and Zack Edwards all notched two hits in the game for Kelso. Kannas drove in two runs, as did Cochran with his clutch single to the right side in the fifth.

“That was a really good win for our team today,” Keele said.

Kelso will stick to the 7 p.m. time slot through Friday during the pool play rounds, starting back up against the KWRL Mavericks on Wednesday night.

The consistent schedule — no doubt a perk of playing host — gives Kelso a chance to develop their routine and stick to it.

“Every day I send out a group text to the kids on how to prep for the day…trying to keep the same regimen all day long is hard to do sometimes with 15-year-olds but that’s really important and that’s the key to success,” Keele said.

The win also gives Kelso a leg up in the American Pool after their first game. Though there’s more work to do, Kelso is taking things slow and focusing solely on their pool competition in hopes of earning a spot in the final bracket.

“One game at a time, but ultimately we want to be there on Saturday, so whatever it takes to be there on Saturday,” Keele said.