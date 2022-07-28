Babe Ruth Regionals: Kelso 13’s beat South Douglas but miss out on bracket play

FERNDALE — The Kelso babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars finished the Regional Tournament on a high note with a win, despite failing to qualify for bracket play to advance in the tournament. Kelso’s final game was an 11-6 win over South Douglas on Thursday.

Carter Huntly put Kelso in a great spot to win with a solid start on the mound, holding South Douglas scoreless for five innings while allowing four hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

Trey Snow and Adam Swanson led Kelso at the plate with two hits apiece and a combined six RBIs on the game. Beau Sereday, Sosefa Logotaeao, Reece White and Kenny Doble all knocked in runs for Kelso in the win.

Babe Ruth Regionals: Longview 14’s fall to South Oregon

FERNDALE — The Longview 14-year-old All-Stars fell behind early and never recovered in a 7-1 loss to South Oregon during the Regional Tournament on Wednesday. The loss dropped the Longview nine to 1-3 in pool play for the tournament and eliminated the team from bracket play contention.

South Oregon plated two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-1 lead. Longview’s lone run came on a singled to center from Robert Williamson to score Eric Williamson in the top of the second.

But Longview’s bats went quiet at the plate. Despite matching South Oregon’s seven hits, Longview four errors in the field allowed them to build on their lead with a three-run fifth innings.

Brayden Hoffman finished 2-for-4 at the plate for Longview and Robert Williamson went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jaeger Johnson, Jerry Neighbors, Trajen Ford and Jace Peterson all tallied hits for Longview.

Ford also tossed 4 1/3 innings in relief, allowing three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts.