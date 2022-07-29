Babe Ruth Regionals: Calgary storms back to beat Kelso

KELSO — After starting out pool play 2-0, the Kelso Babe Ruth 15-year-old All-Star team looked poised to keep their strong start at the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regionals Tournament going against the Calgary (Alberta, Canada) Blues. But things started unraveling late for Kelso, resulting in a 16-7 loss.

Kelso got off to a solid start in the second inning when Sullivan Bratton singled on a line drive to right to score Brayden Kannas before Zack Edwards scored on a groundout by Brady Hamer.

Kelso’s shown their aggressive nature on the base paths earlier in the tournament, and it was on display in the third when Kelso cleared the bases when Jacob LaFever scored from third on an error, then Cody Stroebel made it in from second on the same error before a second error from Calgary’s third basemen allowed Rohan Feigenbaum to score after starting the sequence on first base. Later in the inning Hamer knocked in a run on another ground out to put Kelso on top 6-0.

Stroebel singled home another run in the fourth to extend Kelso’s lead to seven and put them in the driver’s seat, but the Canadians didn’t make the trip from up north just to give up easily. The Blues showed patience at the plate and loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. Then things fell apart for Kelso. A hit-by-pitch was followed by back-to-back walks and an error to cut Kelso’s lead to 7-4 before a two-run single pulled Calgary within one. A ground ball to the right side evened the game, then the Blues took the lead on a wild pitch to score their eighth run on just one hit.

Calgary built on their lead in the sixth, starting with more free passes. Consecutive hit-by-pitches and a walk loaded the bases again, then a double cleared them to put Calgary up 11-7.

Another double and a pair of RBI singles helped the Blues extend the lead to 16-7 and turn a seven-run deficit into a nine-run lead in just two innings while Kelso went quiet at the plate after the major turn of events.

Bratton started on the mound for Kelso and tossed four scoreless frames with just five hits, but he ran into trouble in the fifth and gave up four runs. Stroebel, LaFever and Hamer all did their best to stop the bleeding in relief but Calgary rode the momentum to the big win.

Stroebel went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Kelso at the plate and Bratton went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Kelso’s loss makes their final pool play game against South Coast at 7 p.m. all the more important as they look to clinch a spot in bracket play on Saturday.