Babe Ruth Regional Roundup

Babe Ruth Regional Roundup: Kelso 13's fall in Regional opener

Baseball Stock Flags

Flags whip in the wind at Roy Morse Park during the 14-year old Babe Ruth state tournament on July 15, 2022.

 Jordan Nailon

FERNDALE — The Kelso Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Star team opened up the Regional Tournament on Sunday night and couldn’t shake an early deficit in an 8-4 loss to Columbia Basin.

Columbia Basin brought in five runs across the first two innings to take a 5-1 lead, but Kelso plated three runs in the fifth to keep close and cut the lead down to 5-4 before Columbia Basin tacked on a few insurance runs to separate.

Carter Huntley and Ryan Kilponen led Kelso at the plate and on the mound, each tallying two hits on the day. Huntley started the game and tossed the opening two innings before Adam Swanson took over and tossed three scoreless frames before surrendering a pair of runs in the sixth. Ryan Kilponen took over for Swanson and finished out the game.

Kilponen, Swanson, Trey Snow and Reece White all knocked in runs for Kelso.

Kelso got Monday off before retaking the field at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for another pool play game.

Longview 14's fall to Whatcom

FERNDALE — The Longview 14-year-old All-Stars kicked off their Regional Tournament on Sunday and was forced to watch as Whatcom put runs on the board late in a 6-2 loss.

After Whatcom scored first with a run in the fourth, Longview responded with two in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1, but Whatcom stormed back with a four-run fifth to retake control and drop Longview in the opener.

Longview tallied just four hits on the game, two of which came off the bat of Brayden Hoffman.

Jerry Neighbors started on the hill for Longview and tossed four innings while allowing just one earned run of one hit with three strikeouts.

Longview is set to be back on the field at 1 p.m., Tuesday against Alberta, Canada.

