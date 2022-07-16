Babe Ruth Baseball: Longview shuts out Kelso to stay alive

There’s always bragging rights on the line when Longview and Kelso get a chance to square off, regardless of the sport. But on Saturday the rivalry was renewed at Roy Morse Park during the Babe Ruth 14-year-old All-Star State Tournament.

The stakes this time? The season.

Longview dominated on the mound and held Kelso scoreless for a 7-0 win to bounce Kelso from the tournament and end their season in the process.

“It feels good, it feels great,” Longview coach Michael Hoffman said. “The kids are happy.”

Geography naturally grants familiarity, but these two teams have gotten to know each other even better with numerous exhibitions leading into State to help each other prep for the big stage.

“I respect them, I respect Kelso,” Hoffman said. “They’re a great group, we love playing them…I wasn’t expecting this outcome.”

The outcome was the result of some dominant pitching on Longview’s part. Jerry Neighbors, Reilly O’Farrell and Trajen Ford all combined to keep Kelso scoreless on just two hits with a combined 11 strikeouts. O’Farrell did the bulk of the work, taking over to start the third and tossing three hitless frames with five strikeouts and just one walk.

“I’m just really proud of our pitchers,” Hoffman said. “Our pitchers carried us all the way and shut them down the whole time. Couldn’t ask for any better pitching.”

At the plate Longview struck first with a pair of runs in the home half of the first on an RBI single from Ford and a Jaeger Johnson sacrifice fly.

Longview used a patient approach to double their lead in the third, working four straight walks with the latter two coming with the bases loaded to score runs.

“I enjoyed that they were patient up there and weren’t getting too crazy swinging the bat,” Hoffman said. “They were picking their pitches a little better today.”

Longview capped the rivalry win and buried Kelso further in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, capped by an RBI triple over the left fielder’s head by Neighbors.

Ford led the way at the plate for Longview, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Johnson also knocked home a pair and scored twice to cap a 1-for-3 day. Brayden Hoffman burned up the base paths and rounded the bags three times to score a trio of runs for Longview.

There was less to celebrate in the Kelso dugout after the game, with Calvin Wallace and Evan Chisholm tallying the only two hits for Kelso across the first two innings.

“I think there was some approach at the plate things, but their pitchers pitched well,” Kelso coach Derrick Lemmons said. “They threw strikes where we were kind of struggling on the mound still.”

The added sting of a rivalry defeat was admittedly felt, Lemmons said, but he viewed their growth throughout the season as a positive as his squad developed throughout the summer slate of tournaments and exhibitions.

“It’s a good finish to our season,” Lemmons said. “We started out pretty rough (and) had a lot of things in the dugout that just weren’t meshing and right now the group that we have…has really turned into a good group.”

While Kelso packed up their bat bags and headed back home across the Cowlitz, Longview got to hang around to try and keep their title hopes alive at 5 p.m. on Saturday against KWRL Centerfield. The KWRL team lost to Twin Cities (Centralia/Chehalis) on Saturday afternoon.

Should Longview advance, they would have to win back-to-back games to claim the championship on Sunday.

Hoffman took a realistic outlook for the rest of the tournament, noting the added difficulties of having success and playing deeper into the tournament.

“It’s going to be tough because playing a doubleheader, we’re limited on pitching,” he said. “It’s going to be tough going forward.”