Babe Ruth Baseball: Longview and Kelso 14's regroup after falling in openers

It wasn’t the picture perfect start Longview and Kelso had imagined heading into the Babe Ruth 14-year-old South Washington State Tournament at Roy Morse Park. Both teams showed life at the plate despite some early deficits, but both teams wound up knocked to the lower part of the bracket moving forward.

Kelso kicked things off with the first game of the tournament against KWRL Centerfield on Thursday afternoon, and shook off a slow start to tie the game before ultimately falling 6-7.

Centerfield jumped on top with a four run first inning, but Kelso assured that wouldn’t be the trend for the entire game. The K-Town nine scored a pair of runs in the second and another in the third to cut it to 4-3. Centerfield eventually added two more to take a three run advantage, but Kelso tied it in the top of the fifth with three runs after Elliot Hegdahl poked a single over the third basemen’s head to score two.

Centerfield took one back in the bottom of the fifth and Kelso wasn’t able to find an answer at the dish. Despite the loss, Kelso wasn’t hanging their heads after the game.

“(I) actually (feel) really good,” head coach Derrick Lemmons said. “We gave them a couple of opportunities, a couple of missed opportunities for us, and it just fell the way it fell. I think we battled pretty good. Hung with their pitching and our pitching hung together pretty good.”

Calvin Wallace finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored for Kelso and Hegdahl reached base in all four of his at-bats from the leadoff spot to lead the way at the plate.

Kelso knows the teams in the tournament don’t get much better than Centerfield, so they’re moving forward with the mindset that they can compete with anyone travelling to Roy Morse this weekend.

“I think they’re probably one of the best in the tournament, them and Twin Cities, so for us to stack up there, that was pretty god for us. So I think we can go forward pretty confident,” Lemmons said.

But as with any close loss, Kelso was going to need to shore up a few loose ends before taking the field again at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“One thing for us is running errors, that was probably where we fell flat…I think that’s our biggest thing that we struggled with today,” Lemmons said.

After Kelso backed up their bags and cleared the dugout, Longview filed in to take on Twin Cities (Centralia/Chehalis) to kick off their hosting duties. Much like Kelso, the Longview nine fell behind and had to fight back, but they couldn’t keep up with Twin Cities in a 16-7 loss.

“We just mentally broke down once they got ahead, it’s the way it goes, it’s baseball,” Longview skipper Michael Hoffman said. “We could play them tomorrow and win. That’s how it went.”

Twin Cities put up six runs across the first three innings, but Longview came clawing back. After putting up two of their own in the first, Longview tacked two more on in the bottom of the third and pulled within one with another run in the bottom of the fourth.

But Twin Cities had more gas left in the tank. They plated four runs in the fifth to extend their lead then capped the game with a six-run seventh inning to dig a hole for the hosts that was too deep to claw their way out of.

“That’s a tough team, they’re big kids and we haven’t seen anybody hitting the ball like that,” Hoffman said. “It’s a learning curve, so if we get to see them again we’ll know where to position players and where they need to be.”

No Longview players were able to put together a multi-hit game, but Reilly O’Farrell managed to tally a hit and reach base three times while scoring two runs to lead Longview at the plate.

O’Farrell also got it done on the defensive end, teaming up with Brayden Hoffman to turn multiple double plays.

Tucker Morrow started on the mound for Longview and lasted as long as his pitch count would allow, tossing four-plus innings in the loss.

“Just keep your heads up,” Coach Hoffman said in regards to their mindset after the game. “We’ve got a game tomorrow so let’s go win it and stay in this thing. It’s our tournament so we can win it, just got to stay positive, get out there and hit the ball.”

Longview was set to hit the diamond again at 2:30 p.m. on Friday with hopes of keeping its season going by fighting through the lower part of the bracket.

For up to date results from the tournament check online at TDN.com, or look in Saturday's print edition of The Daily News.